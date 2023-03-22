Where to find Dirt Bikes in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1? all locations

The dirt bikes are a new vehicle introduced in the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. In this guide to Fortnite We tell you everything you need to know about the motorcycles: where to find them and how are they used. Let’s go there:
Where to find Dirt Bikes in Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4? all locations
The Cross Bikes are one of the great novelties of Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1. They are quite easy to find all over the island., especially on roads and highways. However, we leave you a map with all its locations:
Keep in mind that when creating this map we had to make the bikes a bit big to make them look good. This means that in some of the points in which we have marked that Cross Bikes appear, it is possible that there is more than one.
How are Dirt Bikes used in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1?
Dirt Bikes are a light and fast vehicle introduced in Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. They have the following characteristics:
