Where to find Dirt Bikes in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1? all locations

The dirt bikes are a new vehicle introduced in the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. In this guide to Fortnite We tell you everything you need to know about the motorcycles: where to find them and how are they used. Let’s go there:

Where to find Dirt Bikes in Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4? all locations

The Cross Bikes are one of the great novelties of Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1. They are quite easy to find all over the island., especially on roads and highways. However, we leave you a map with all its locations:

All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Dirt Bike Locations

Keep in mind that when creating this map we had to make the bikes a bit big to make them look good. This means that in some of the points in which we have marked that Cross Bikes appear, it is possible that there is more than one.

How are Dirt Bikes used in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1?

Dirt Bikes are a light and fast vehicle introduced in Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. They have the following characteristics:

Thrasher Trail Dirt Bikes they run on gasoline . If it is spent, they will not be able to move, and we will have to refuel at a gas station or with a gasoline can.

Dirt Bikes have two seats : one for the pilot, and one for the package. The pilot can shoot and reload weapons while driving and the package too.

We can take a little leap if we hold down the jump button/key for a few seconds. This is used to jump small obstacles.

We can perform skids by pressing the button / key of the build / edit mode . This allows us to make sharp turns and accurately recalibrate our trajectory.

When we’re in the air we can realize tricks and stunts of all kinds if we turn or somersault and land on our feet. This by itself is useless, but it is possible that in the future there will be Missions that consist of scoring points with Cross Bikes.

We ride a dirt bike

