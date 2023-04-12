where to find Eren Yeager’s family basement from Attack on Titan

The crossover between Fortnite and Attack on Titan that has come with the new update 24.20 of the game is blowing my mind more than I expected for a specific reason: I knew that this would come not only with skins of various anime characters what can be bought in the storebut also with items that influence the game itself, such as, for example, three-dimensional maneuvering teams. But what I did not imagine is that Epic Games would be encouraged to put the tremendous Easter Egg that I want to talk about here.

The thing is that now we have the possibility of finding the basement of the Yeager family within the map of Chapter 4. If you have seen the series or seen the manga, you will know how important it is for its plot. And, if not, I ask you a favor: fight as hard as you can so that no one spoils it for you. Be that as it may, then I will tell you how to find it, yes, but not before telling you that you can be calm about the latter, since it is a reference free of anime spoilers. Let’s go to trouble

Attack on Titan Yeager basement location on the Fortnite map

The basement in question is located at the known map location as Picturesque Square 👈

👈 Specifically, It is in the house located in the lower right corner of the place ✅

✅ If you go there, you will be able to open a special chest that is full of the best quality equipment so that you can get an advantage in the games ❗

❗ Next, I leave you with the exact location of the house that you have to go to in the game to access the aforementioned basement.

Is this one of the best easter eggs in Fortnite history? I say: yes… and look, the one with the donuts that could be found in the Chapter 2 headquarters as a reference to The Simpsons also blew my mind.