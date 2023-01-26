Where to find Guardian Shields in Fortnite? All locations and map

The Guardian’s Shield are a new type of chest introduced in the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. In this guide to Fortnite We tell you everything you need to know about them: where to find them Y all your locations. Let’s go there:

Where to find Guardian Shields in Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4? all locations

Guardian Shields are a new defensive item introduced to Fortnite on 01/03/2023. They are only found inside Chests of Oathswhich in turn They are only found in the medieval areas of the map. Just below we leave you a map with all its locations:

All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Oaths Chest Locations

Keep in mind that when creating this map we had to make the chests a bit big to make them look good. This means that in some of the points in which we have marked that Chests of The Oaths appear, it is possible that there is more than one. It is also possible to get very lucky and get a Guardian Shield on the ground, or by opening a normal chest or a rare chest (the blue ones).

How is the Guardian’s Shield used in Fortnite? This is all we can do

The Guardian’s Shield is an item that allows us to deploy a protective barrier that allows us to block damage. In other words: used to block enemy shots. Of course: the barrier does not last forever. As you block damage, it changes color, indicating how much durability you have left before your battery runs out. The battery recharges automatically over time.

We block shots with a Guardian’s Shield while we have it equipped

We have two different ways to use it:

mobile mode : if we equip it, we can block enemy shots as we move.

: if we equip it, we can block enemy shots as we move. static mode: If we throw the Guardian’s Shield to the ground, it becomes a longer static defense. We may pick it up for redeployment or use in mobile mode.

The Guardian’s Shield joins the arsenal available during Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. We remind you that in our Fortnite guide we help you with other aspects of the game, including how to complete all the Missions, or what are the new weapons and what is better.