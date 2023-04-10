Where to find Healing Eggs in Fortnite: all locations

One of the Missions of the event Spring Breakout of Fortnite asks us to consume two healing eggs and a piece of meat. In this guide to Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 We tell you exactly how to do that: where to find Healing Eggs. All the information just below:

Consume two Healing Eggs and a piece of Meat in Fortnite: how to complete this Mission

What this Fortnite Spring Escape event Mission asks us to do is the following: in the same game of any game mode, we must consume two Healing Eggs and a portion of Meat. During the Spring Break event there are two new types of chickens all over the island that can lay Healing Eggs and Jump Eggs. Well, the Mission asks us to consume two Healing Eggs, which look like this:

We consume a Healing Egg

As we commented, Chickens that lay both types of Eggs (Healing and Jump) they are all over the island outside of named locations on the map. That is, these animals are in the countryside, not in the middle of towns and cities. The Chickens that lay Healing Eggs with the green ones. Use the image below as a reference:

The two types of Chickens available in the Spring Break event and all types of Eggs they lay

Keep in mind that for obvious reasons, before we can consume Healing Eggs we must have less than 100 life and/or shieldsince its main use is to replenish health / shield, we will not be able to eat them when we are already full.

Finally, the Mission asks us to consume a portion of Meat… which we can easily obtain by killing any of the chickens that are all over the island. And similar to what we just discussed with Healing Eggs, we can only consume a portion of Meat if we are less than 100 VP.

In our Fortnite guide we help you with several of the most important aspects of Season 2 of Chapter 4, such as how to complete all the Missions or what are the Battle Pass rewards.