where to find the 3d maneuvering team

Attack on Titan invades the island of Fortniteplanting the target in the face of get the skin of Eren Jaeger. But it won’t be easy, since we will have to complete a series of relatively complex missions, and with numerous rivals trying our same task.

Several of these missions, up to four of them, are related to find a 3d maneuvering teamand with it, swing between 3 trees in a row, hit opponents, hit different titan targets on the back of the neck as well as deal damage to opponents while in the air.

Fortnite: discover the basement of the Jaeger Family in Picturesque Square

And for this we will have to put all our efforts and eyes in almost any corner of the island. Knowing that both the lightning spear and the three-dimensional maneuvering equipment itself are items of epic rarity and therefore they will shine gold in the distance.

Where to find the 3D Maneuvering Gear in Fortnite

They are not difficult to find, since they can randomly spawn both on the ground and in conventional chests. However, the Scouting Corps trunks They give us an almost total guarantee, since either a three-dimensional maneuvering team or a lightning lance will appear from them, also useful for various missions.

These scouting corps chests spawn more in the rural areas of the map, all around the Citadel and that biome. Although it is not a 100% guarantee of being able to see one, or at least not a closed one without another user having passed through the area.

Once we get one, we can get attached to all kinds of surfaces and fly and hit opponents from above. Attacking with the blades, we will boost again to grab another target and fly over our enemy to attack again. Thus fulfilling another of the missions, in addition to getting closer to a victory