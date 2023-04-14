Where to find the Jaeger family basement in Fortnite

The Jaeger family basement is a new location in Fortnite to celebrate the crossover with Attack on Titan, and so that you can enjoy it and take advantage of its rewards, we tell you where to find it with its location.

After a long wait we finally have Fortnite the update that brings us the crossover with Attack on Titan. Next to the new skins and weapons We also have a new secret location which is the Jaeger family basement. This one is based on the iconic family house that we have seen in the anime.

The article continues after the announcement.

We will have to visit the Jaeger family basement if we want to complete the Jaeger Train missions. The game tells us that we have to go to the Picturesque Plaza, however, it does not tell us exactly where it is.

If you are having trouble finding it, we will reveal the exact location.

Where is the Jaeger family basement located in Fortnite?

The Jaeger family basement is located under the house in the southeast corner of Picturesque Plaza. to get to her we will have to walk outside and we will find some stairs that take us to a closed door.

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

If you have trouble finding it, we will point it out on the map:

The article continues after the announcement.

Epic Games

To be honest, there is not much content inside the Jaeger family basement in Fortnite, but we will find a trunk from the Scouting Corps that will contain either the three-dimensional equipment or the lightning lance. If we are lucky we can find both in the same trunk.

Although it is a location that is not easy to find, keep in mind that there will be many other players trying to find it, so we will most likely have competition. Therefore, we recommend that you go to the beginning of the game to ensure your loot.