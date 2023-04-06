Jump eggs are rare items in Fortnite that when used give us an effect when consumed and these are the best locations to find them.

As part of the event Fortnite Spring breakout, the jump eggs have returned to the battle royale. Before they were called jumping eggs, but they work in a similar way, giving us an antigravity effect when consumed.

Likewise, we have a mission which requires that “deal damage to players while under the effects of a jump egg”. Therefore, it is much more important to know where to find them on the map.

Where to find the jump eggs in Fortnite

The best areas to find the jump eggs in Fortnite are open areas such as at Grand Farm. Specifically in the agricultural area that is southeast of the main buildings of the point of interest.

To make your search a little easier, we mark their location on the map so that you can go directly to look for them.

Epic Games

However, it seems that the jump eggs do not always appear in the same locations during each game. Due to this, we cannot guarantee that you will always find them here. Still, starting your search by Grand Farm is a good starting point.

Also, remember that there are several types of eggs available right now. The ones we are looking for are dark purple and we can check if they are the jump eggs by opening our inventory.

Likewise, we can also find them thanks to the purple chickens that are appearing all over the island of Fortnite.

What are the jump eggs used for in Fortnite?

Jump Eggs are consumable items that give us an anti-gravity effect when we eat them. This means we’ll be jumping higher and further than normal, which is great for outrunning the storm or surviving a big fall without taking damage.

We can choose to consume a jump egg directly from the ground or add it to our inventory to save it for later. For our part, we recommend that you save it if you want to complete the quest “Inflict damage on players under the effects of a jump egg”.

And that’s it! This is all you need to know about jumping eggs in Fortnite.