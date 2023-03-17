where to find the new Season 2 kinetic sheet

It’s been several days since Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 was released in the game, but it was yesterday that I got to try it out. And let me tell you that I was blown away by going back to battle royale after not getting close to him for a while because I got burned by him. However, this is something that I have never given much importance to, since there is always something that brings me back to the game. And precisely This time it has been the new great city of this season and the kinetic sheets.

For those of you who don’t know exactly what I’m talking about, the kinetic blades are the weapon that comes to somehow replace the shock hammer from season 1: they give us great mobility and allow us to deal good melee blows to enemies with them. But… Where can these kinetic blades be found on the new Fortnite Season 2 map? This is the question I want to answer next.

Location of the new kinetic blade in Fortnite

The thing is that the kinetic blade has a chance to appear in a single area of ​​the map, which corresponds to its lower right corner ❗

❗ There we can find this weapon lying on the ground in different locations ✅

✅ However, and as stated in the database used by the portal Fortnite GG there is a place where there is a high probability that it will appear: Kenjutsu Crossing 👈

there is a place where there is a high probability that it will appear: 👈 If you go there before other players pass, you can get hold of the aforementioned kinetic sheet easily ✅

✅ Next, I leave you with an image in which the places where this weapon appears in the games are marked

now that you know where are the kinetic blades in this season 2 of FortniteTell me… Are you going to use them?