Where to find the three-dimensional equipment and lightning spears in Fortnite

The three-dimensional maneuvering equipment and lightning spears arrive in Fortnite through the Attack on Titan crossover, and if you want to know how to get them we bring you everything you need to know about it.

After a very long wait, the crossover of Fortnite With Attack on Titan it has finally arrived. In this crossover, we will have three new aspects, a new location and two new weapons that you will surely recognize if you have seen the anime or read the manga.

The first of these is the three-dimensional maneuvering equipment that allows us to catapult ourselves through the sky and attack enemies. The second weapon is the lightning lances and with them we can launch rockets that will explode shortly after impact.

Whether you want to complete Eren Jaeger’s missions or just want to cause chaos in the game, we bring you the location of the 3D equipment and lightning lances within Fortnite.

Where can we get the three-dimensional maneuvering equipment in Fortnite?

Epic Games With the three-dimensional equipment we can move as we want on the map

The three-dimensional maneuvering team can be found inside the normal chests or through the loot scattered on the floor of the map. However, we will have many more chances of achieving it if we open a trunk of the Survey Corps.

These chests will be rare and will always include at least one weapon from the Attack on Titan crossover. These can be found scattered throughout the island of Fortnite. Of course, where we can always find it is the basement of the Jaeger family in the Picturesque Square. You have all the information on how to access it here.

Of course, it will be a fairly visited location for what enemies await.

How to get lightning spears in Fortnite

Epic Games With the lightning lances we will cause a lot of chaos

Lightning Spears can be obtained in the same way as 3D equipment. That is, we can get them for chests or loot. Still, the best way to get it is from the Scouting Corps chest.

Although it is not certain that when we open it we will have it, it will greatly increase the possibilities compared to the other methods.

Finally, another way to get lightning spears or three-dimensional equipment in Fortnite is to eliminate a player who has them in their inventory. It shouldn’t be too hard to spot them, as both weapons cause a lot of chaos.