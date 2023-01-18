Where to make contact with Rift Warden Stellan in a Brazier Hologram in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

After more than a month since its debut, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1’s Oathbound questline has finally earned its Part 2 challenges. In the first quest introduced, players meet a new character, a knight known as Rift Warden Stellan. However, since the NPC is not on the map, visitors to the island must go to a hologram brazier to talk to them. This is where to find all the hologram braziers and complete this Oathbound quest in Fortnite.

How to find Hologram Braziers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

To finish the challenge, you’ll first need to head to the fall region of the map and locate one of its three hologram braziers. These mainly rest around The Citadel POI and are not far apart from each other. Once a Brazier Hologram is found, you can interact with the device to turn it on and retrieve the message from Rift Warden Stellan. Each Hologram Brazer location can be found marked and listed below.

Gamepur screenshot

Hologram Brasero location #1 : On top of the hill south of Breakwater Bay

: On top of the hill south of Breakwater Bay Hologram Brazier location #2 : North of The Citadel castle, on the beach at the Eastern Watch landmark

: North of The Citadel castle, on the beach at the Eastern Watch landmark Hologram Brasero location #3: West of the town of La Ciudadela, on the other side of the river

By activating a Brazier Hologram, the Oathbound quest will reward you with an additional 20,000 XP and the next challenge in the questline. If you can’t find the brazier, it may help to locate and use the game’s new Falcon Scout to fly over the region. However, the article can do much more than inspect the island. Those who drive the Falcon Scout can even search for nearby enemy locations and pick up a variety of loot such as weapons and consumables.

