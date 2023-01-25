where to see and when is the transmission with announcements of Redfall, Forza Motorsport and Minecraft in Mexico and Latin America

Xbox fans will finally have their first news after a somewhat dry 2022; The Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct will focus on four popular games with upcoming release dates, including the potential surprise the company may be in store for. If you don’t want to miss a second of the action, keep reading, because We will share details about the event such as date, times, and links to enjoy it from home.

Where to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct

It will be this Wednesday, January 25, the day that Xbox and Bethesda will join forces again in a presentationavailable through the social networks of both companies and on platforms such as YouTube, Twitch and Facebook.

You can also follow the broadcast in Spanish through the YouTube channel of 3D Games LATAM Y Xataka Mexico:

Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct schedule in Mexico and Latin America

At 2 in the afternoon in Mexico, the Developer Direct will begin with news from Xbox and Bethesda. Said schedule is converted to the following for the rest of Latin America:

Mexico – 2:00 p.m.

Colombia – 3:00 p.m.

Peru – 3:00 p.m.

Chile – 5:00 p.m.

Argentina – 5:00 p.m.

Curious about what’s coming to Xbox?​

​

Check out Developer_Direct on January 25, featuring news and gameplay from some highly-anticipated games: https://t.co/DvTYGzc85z | #DeveloperDirect pic.twitter.com/5QUbL0OXqA —Xbox (@Xbox) January 11, 2023

“Curious about what’s next for Xbox? Check out our Developer Direct on January 25, where we will have news and gameplay of some of the most anticipated games”

What can we expect from the Xbox Developer Direct

Xbox clarified things so as not to cause disappointment later: the Developer Direct will focus on four games onlySo no miracles or dreams of something that just won’t show up. The company did not detail the reason for this, but we know that at least Starfield He has a special presentation lined up later.

These are the four games that will star in the Developer Direct on January 25, 2023:

redfall

Forza Motorsport

Minecraft Legends

The Elder Scrolls Online



Let’s hope Redfall finally gives us its release date

Now, we don’t know how much information will be revealed about these games, but we can safely assume we’ll get at least one trailer and more exploration of each other’s gameplayThis was confirmed by Xbox. As for release dates, nothing is certain yet, but it is very likely that they will give us the expected days to mark at least one of these projects on the calendar, since the information was leaked to the same company by accident.