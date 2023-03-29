Where to see Everything in Everywhere at the Same Time in streaming – 02/23/2023 – Ilustrada

With financial and family problems, a Chinese immigrant in the US finds herself drawn into the multiverse, where she encounters other versions of herself.

Starring Michelle Yeoh and an upcoming Oscar favorite, “Everything, Everywhere, At Once” is a dizzying kaleidoscope.

Amazon Prime Video, 16 years old

artichokes

A Catalan family that spends summers picking peaches in their property’s orchard faces an internal crisis when the idea of ​​installing solar panels and cutting down trees arises. Carla Simón’s feature won the Golden Bear at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival and represented Spain at the Oscars. Screened at the São Paulo Film Festival, now premieres directly on streaming.

Mubby, 12 years old

Connections

The platform’s first series with dialogues in French has Vincent Cassel and Eva Green in the lead roles and a plot that mixes espionage, political intrigue and romance.

Apple TV+, 16 years old

Party Down

The sitcom about a clumsy Los Angeles buffet returns for its third season after a 13-year hiatus. The cast brings together names like Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Jennifer Garner and Megan Mullally. A new episode every Friday.

Lionsgate+, 16 years old

Last Days in the Desert

Rodrigo García’s film imagines what happened in the 40 days that Jesus spent in the desert. Both the messiah and the demon are played by Ewan McGregor.

TV Aparecida, 21:15, 12 years old

GloboNews International

Marcelo Lins and Guga Chacra lead a special about a year of war in Ukraine, with unpublished images recorded by the team of correspondent Rodrigo Carvalho, who recently returned to the country.

GloboNews, 23h, free

Globo reporter

The program turns 50 in 2023 and promises a special season, but there are also rumors that it will be the last. In the premiere, Giuliana Morrone visits the island of Zanzibar, off the coast of Tanzania, where Freddie Mercury was born. The reporter visits beaches and historic buildings, and tastes the local cuisine.

Globo, 23:15, free