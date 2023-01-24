Where to SEE LIVE the Opening of the LLA of League of Legends?

The most important Latin American eSport League in the world will begin this Tuesday with great matches and in this note you will be able to learn how to watch the opening ceremony LIVE.

come back the ALL! After a long wait, the most important league in the region returns Latin America in League of Legends, the LLA will have its Opening Ceremony TODAY, Tuesday January 24, along with their first date, where there will be great meetings. Learn how to watch the start of this league from all over the world.

The ALL is the league associated with LoL eSportswhich is why it is the most relevant in the region, since it classifies the most important events in regards to League of Legends, such as the M: YES (Mid-Season Invitational) and the worlds. This year there is a lot of expectation around the Latin American league given the inclusion of several Asian players and the return of Josedeodoconsidered one of the best players in the history of the region.

Where and at what time to see the Opening of the LLA?

The opening event of the LLA will be broadcast TODAY, Tuesday January 24 through the official channels of the League, both on Youtube like in twitch.

On the other hand, in Mexico the event can be seen through TV Azteca sportsa company that also became a partner of the new LLA team, kings.