Where to watch Masters of the Air in Australia





Callum Turner and Austin Butler lead the cast.

apple tv+

What is Masters of the Air about?

Donald L. Based on Miller’s 2007 novel Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany The series follows the story of the United States Army Air Forces’ 100th Bombardment Group during World War II.

Having suffered several heart-breaking defeats in battle, the eleven members of the ‘Bloody Hundredth Squad’ suddenly find themselves trapped behind enemy lines and subjected to constant enemy fire.

Produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, lord of air It also serves as a companion series to the Hollywood duo’s previous projects. band of Brothers And the Pacific.





Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa plays Second Lieutenant Robert Daniels.

apple tv+

Who are the actors of Masters of the Air?

lord of air Packed with some serious young Hollywood star power.

leading a group of artists elvis star austin butler and Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Mystery Callum Turner as Major Gale Cleven and Major John Egan.

Want to join Austin and Callum of saltburn Barry Keoghan as Lieutenant Curtis Biddick and sex education Starring Nkuti Gatwa as 2nd Lieutenant Robert Daniels.

Completing the team are actors Rafe Law, Nate Mann, Brandon Cook and Kai Alexander.





Rafe Law works with Hollywood stars.

apple tv+

When will Masters of the Air be released?

first episode of lord of air, The Mankind title will be available to stream from January 26, 2024.

The series is projected to consist of nine episodes with a run time of approximately 60 minutes. based on apple tv+ Current page for the series, it appears that new episodes lord of air Will be released weekly.

Where to watch Masters of the Air

Theatrical world from 26th January lord of air will be available to stream Apple TV+.

Stream Masters of the Air now on Apple TV+ with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.