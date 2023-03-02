where to watch online Is it on Netflix?

Launched in 2022, the series WeCrashed brought to the small screen two very renowned actors. Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway play Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the couple who have been at the heart of WeWork’s operations.

Based on a true story, the production tells the story of the company, which was valued at US$47 billion during 2019, until the moment it suffered a major drop in values ​​as a result of investigations of financial inconsistencies.

WeCrashed based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, released by the American broadcaster Wondery. In addition to Leto and Hathaway, the series features America Ferrera, from Ugly Betty It is superstorein the list.

WeCrashed Is it available on Netflix?

Launched in March 2022, WeCrashed is an Apple Studios production, therefore, exclusive to the company’s streaming service, Apple TV +. In about a month, eight episodes of the series were released, portraying the rise and fall of WeWork, an American coworking company.

At the time of its release, critics highlighted the theme as a strong point, but criticized the pacing of the episodes. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has a 70% approval rating based on 20 reviews. On Metacritic, WeCrashed has a score of 64 out of a possible 100.

Check out the trailer below.