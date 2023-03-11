where to watch online streaming? Netflix?

Classics are so named for a reason. In 1994, Keanu Reeves was riding the wave of his first big Hollywood roles, as Bill & Ted – A Fantastic Adventure, sex workers, thrill seekers It is Bram Stoker’s Dracula. So the young actor was paired with equally up-and-coming actress Sandra Bullock in Maximum speed.

Although it may just seem another action movie, Maximum speed won over a legion of fans since its launch. The simple premise makes room for Reeves and Bullock to shine throughout 116 minutes of pure adrenaline.

Reeves plays a Los Angeles SWAT officer who needs to defuse a bomb. However, things are not so easy. The pump is in a bus, connected directly to the speedometer. If the vehicle drops below 80 km/h, the bomb is detonated.

One of the passengers is Annie, none other than Sandra Bullock. The villain, responsible for setting the bombs, is played by the legendary Dennis Hopper. Jeff Daniels, from Debi and Loide complete the list.

Maximum speed: where to watch the movie in streaming

Almost thirty years after its launch, Maximum speed continues to be successful. Jan de Bont’s film, by the way, is a classic of Rede Globo’s sessions, being shown this Saturday, the 11th. However, for those who miss the session, it is possible to check the film online.

Maximum speed, as it is a production of the defunct 20th Century Fox – now Disney’s 20th Century Studios – is available on Star+. The streaming service is the only one that has the 1994 feature in its catalogue.

Maximum speed: Does the movie have a sequel?

However, a differential of Star+ is the possibility of watching the sequence, Max Speed ​​2. The film features the return of Sandra Bullock and the direction of Jan de Bont once again, but Keanu Reeves did not return for the sequel.

The film had a poor reception from critics and Sandra Bullock herself regrets its presence. “I have a bad movie that didn’t get any kind of critical reappraisal, and I still feel ashamed that I acted in it. AND Max Speed ​​2. I never hid it. The plot doesn’t make any sense: it’s a giant boat slowly heading towards an island,” the actress told TooFab.