Where to watch The Devil Wears Prada? Recall synopsis and cast | Films

The film The devil Wears Prada is currently available in the Star+ catalogue. Released in 2006, the feature is based on the book of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, available in Brazil through Record. Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. Starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, the film adaptation distributed by 20th Century Fox accompanies a newly formed and dreamy journalist who will work at the renowned fashion magazine Runway, despite its challenges.

With just over an hour and a half in duration, the feature film recordings took place in New York, and the project had its official premiere at the LA Film Fest. If you like romantic comedies and stories about fashion, check out more details about The Devil Wears Prada below, such as synopsis, cast and repercussions.

2 of 2 The film also stars Emily Blunt, and features model Gisele Bündchen — Photo: Disclosure/20th Century Fox The film also stars Emily Blunt, and features model Gisele Bündchen – Photo: Handout/20th Century Fox

Plot of The Devil Wears Prada

The story follows young Andrea Sachs (Hathaway), a newly formed journalist whose biggest dream is to work at the renowned and important Runway fashion magazine. Upon getting a job as assistant to the famous editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Streep), the protagonist begins to realize that what would be the dream of any girl who reads the magazine, in fact, becomes her nightmare since the boss is a difficult person.

So, with a lot of effort to adapt to the company’s standards, Andy starts to stand out in the position, which causes her to have problems in her relationship with her friends and her boyfriend, Nate (Grenier).

Cast

The stars of the cast of The Devil Wears Padra are Anne Hathaway (The Princess Diaries), in the role of the protagonist Andrea Sachs, and Meryl Streep (Mamma Mia), as Miranda Priestly. Also part of the acting team is Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place), as secretary Emily; Stanley Tucci (Inside Man), as stylist Nigel; and Adrian Grenier (Entourage), playing Nate.

Simon Baker (The Mentalist), Daniel Sunjata (12 Hours), Tracie Thoms (Truth Be Told) and Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen (Taxi), who makes a special appearance in the feature, are also present in the film.

Repercussion

Considered a great commercial success, in addition to being extremely popular with the public, O Diabo Veste Prada also collects awards and a favorable reception by specialized critics. With two Oscar nominations in 2007 and a Golden Globe statuette for Meryl Streep in the category of Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, the feature has a 6.9 out of 10 on the aggregator IMDb, based on 431 thousand considerations.

On Rotten Tomatoes, David Frankel’s work has a 75% critic approval rating and a 76% audience score. According to the consensus of the site in question, the work surpasses the quality of the book on which it was based: “this Devil is a witty exposition of the fashion scene in New York, with Meryl Streep in her best form and Anne Hathaway more than safe” .

Check out the official trailer for The Devil Wears Prada:

