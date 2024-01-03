Where to watch TODAY on TV, online and on time Matchday 6 Liga MX Clausura 2024 – Fox Sports

Monterey And pachuca is measured in day 6 of Completion 2024 of Liga MXFrom the BBVA Stadium grounds.

This conflict may define the next general leader Completion 2024 assume that Monterey And pachuca They are in the first two places in the general table of Liga MX, Despite this, Raidos have not lost in the competition so far and will look to maintain their undefeated record against Touzos.

We give you all the information about it Monterrey vs Pachucaparty of day 6 of Completion 2024 of Liga MXHe Schedule And where you can enjoy it to the fullest stay,

When and what time will Monterrey vs Pachuca play?

This Saturday, February 10 at 9:10 pm (Central Mexico Time), the ball will roll onto the field of BBVA Stadium when Monterey get set of pachuca In day 6 of Completion 2024 of Liga MX,

Which channel will broadcast Monterrey vs Pachuca?

Unfortunately, for fans of Monterey And pachucaof this match day 6 of Completion 2024 of Liga MX It will be broadcast only on streaming platforms like Aficionados and Vix Premium.

How to come to Monterrey vs Pachuca match?

In Liga MX, Rayados have played a 1-1 draw against América at the Azteca Stadium field: which meant the return of Fernando “Tano” Ortiz to his home ground. On the other hand, Touzos are still in glory after securing three consecutive wins in the Clausura 2024 which makes them stand as the absolute leaders of the competition.