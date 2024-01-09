Where will Blake Snell sign? Ranking of the 11 most promising destinations

Last week, while reading the always-fabulous 40 Hall of Famers predictions that my colleague Mike Petriello posts each season, I did a double take when he included Blake Snell as a possibility. Blake Snell? The guy who currently has fewer career innings than Danny Duffy and Matt Moore? Snell had his moments, but… Hall of Fame? But then Petrillo’s article reminded me:
If you win three (Cy Young Awards), you’re in, and is it so hard to imagine that both (Jacob) deGrom and Snell can have just one more tremendous good season? And if they do, can you really leave them?
And he is absolutely right. If Blake Snell wins another Cy Young, and this isn’t a crazy idea considering he just won his second, it looks like he’s destined for the Hall of Fame. After all, as Petriello points out, everyone who has won three or more is there (except for the three active pitchers who are coming in and Roger Clemens, who is out for other reasons). Blake Snell! Hall of Fame! Who would have thought?
All of this is to say, while there has been some skepticism about Snell’s free agent case this offseason, primarily due to his lack of innings pitched, his surprisingly high walk total and concerns that he might always get out of tough spots. May not be able to do as he did. Last year, he was still a great pitcher. There is a disparity between how Snell and his agent Scott Boras (who compares him to Randy Johnson) view his market and how MLB teams view his market, which is why he has not signed yet. But someone will sign him and that club will be much better off by doing so. And you never know: maybe he’ll wear his hat on a Hall of Fame plaque someday.
But who will actually sign it? Here is a ranking of Snell’s potential suitors, from most likely to least likely.
1. Angel
Look, the Angels need to spend their money somewhere after the departure of Shohei Ohtani, and this could be the perfect match. Snell is a West Coast guy (from the Seattle area) who would probably be a better fit in Anaheim than the Bronx, and obviously the need in Anaheim is huge. Would Snell want to commit half a decade or more to a team with no clear path to contention? If there’s enough money on the table, I might definitely consider it. To be fair, one of the reasons Snell has been such a polarizing free agent is that there is no clear destination for him. So this is a pretty good general impression compared to others.
2. Yankees
Is it possible that lefty Jordan Montgomery, another free agent, seems like a better fit than Snell in the Bronx, simply because he’s already pitched there? If Snell goes out and wins an American League Cy Young Award for the Yankees, trust me: The bleacher creatures will love him. Pairing Snell with Gerrit Cole would give the club a top-tier pairing and a little more certainty as it waits to see what Carlos Rodon can offer this year. Sure, the Yankees would love to have a little more left-handed presence, and if the contract is too long, it could cause them some headaches trying to keep Juan Soto long-term, but they need to win this year. . Snell will definitely help them achieve this.
3. Dodgers
As long as they have roster spots available, we’ve learned they’ll spend to fill them. Snell would be exactly what the Dodgers need in 2024, though it’s certainly debatable whether he’s what they’ll need in 2030, or how long a contract will keep him in Los Angeles. But the Dodgers’ only glaring weakness right now is starting pitching, although much less so than at the beginning of the offseason. Making Snell your, say, third starter would go a long way in eliminating that weakness.
4. Puppies
The Cubs will have to sign someone at some point. Snell is, in many ways, the opposite of the rest of their starters, as he throws a lot of strikeouts and walks rather than relying on excellent defense. Justin Steele is a solid No. 1 but would be even better as a No. 2, and Snell, if healthy, is an upgrade from free agent Marcus Stroman. The Cubs are going to make a big move soon, or at least they should. Snell would be quite surprised.
5. Parents
The Padres had one of the most disappointing seasons in history, then lost their best hitter (Juan Soto) and may soon lose their closer (Josh Hader) and Cy Young winner (Snell). Perhaps they will try to minimize their losses by keeping the snail intact. It would require a huge commitment that would seem contrary to some of their other moves this winter, but with that being said, this team still has three MVP-caliber players on the roster: Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, and Fernando. Tatis Jr. However, the rotation could use help, and Snell knows he can have success here. He was a great addition already, and there’s no reason why he can’t be a great addition in the future.
6. Sailor
Last week’s trade between the Giants and Mariners, which sent Robbie Ray to San Francisco and Mitch Haniger back to Seattle, certainly pushed the Giants, long considered a logical destination for Snell, down this list. Gave. But he could lift the Mariners in this one. Snell has made no secret of his desire to return home, and the Rays trade frees up future cap space. It’s unclear whether Seattle will use him on Snell, but he’s actually a perfect fit for his home team. Do the Mariners have the will to do it?
7. Giants
Does Ray’s arrival take them out of the race? Sign Shota Imanaga? It’s hard to say, even though all three are left-handers, and most people had the Giants at the top of this list before the Rays trade because of the relationship between team and player. It seems less likely now, but that doesn’t make it impossible.
8. Phillies
He fits the veteran profile, even if he doesn’t fit the favorite profile of Phillies fans at the old Veterans Stadium. But Snell, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola will form a formidable trio in October.
9. Red Sox
They recently traded a left-handed rotation ace (Chris Sale), and Snell could be the man to replace him, even though the two men have no similarities other than being extremely talented. It’s unclear whether Snell’s laid-back personality will be a good fit in Boston, but stranger things have happened.
10. Orioles
Really, it’s a perfect fit for the Orioles, and perhaps even for Snell, who would probably be very welcome here as a veteran player on an up-and-coming team. But based on their recent history, it’s not clear the Orioles will make a serious push for any high-profile free agents, which keeps Baltimore at the bottom of this list.
11. Mets
They have money and you always have to involve them. But after losing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, it appears the Mets prefer to focus on less flashy moves this offseason.
