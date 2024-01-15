Which animal is good for stress and anxiety?

Stress and anxiety are increasingly common problems And in various areas of life such as work, finances, family problems among others, they can have a negative impact on mental health.

However, Pets can be a powerful stress relief tool And worry. Various studies have shown that the companionship of an animal can have a positive impact on emotional well-being.

(See also: Why keep a dog at home? They go beyond emotional support)

Which animal helps cure stress and anxiety?

Dog is the best friend to deal with stress and anxiety, It is playing a fundamental role in improving the mental health of people.

bing pulse ai

Why do dogs help reduce stress and anxiety?

Petting a dog releases oxytocin. A hormone that creates a feeling of well-being and reduces the stress hormone cortisol.

Playing with them increases dopamine and serotonin, which improves mood and fights depression.

Dogs provide companionship and emotional support, Which can be very helpful for those who feel lonely or anxious.

Caring for them involves a daily routine, which May help reduce feelings of chaos And provide a sense of purpose.

Walking the dog forces people to engage in physical activity, which also helps reduce stress and improve mood.

A study published in the journal ‘Plos One’ from Konkuk University in South Korea examined the effects of interacting with dogs in helping to improve people’s mental health:

They recruited 30 adult participants to interact with dogs for 30 minutes, and measured each person’s brain wave control before and after the exercise, concluding that it helped them improve cognitive function in adults. Helped, which is a really effective intervention for reducing stress.

Read all the news about living the good life today here.