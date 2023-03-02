Which celebrity nail art suits you the most? – Whim

Megan Thee Stallion lizzoKylie Jenner and Millie Bobby Brown are some of the celebrities who rock the choices when it comes to nail arts. Want to know which one would be a great inspiration for you when it comes to manicures? We prepared a test that will give you that answer!

Which celebrity nail art would you love to try?

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper is super creative when it comes to nails and loves to bet on ~different~ and stylish decorations. How about following the cat on social media to get inspired? You will love!

lizzo

Lizzo loves to bet on fashionable and colorful nail arts. You will love to be inspired by her nails!

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, despite being a fashionista, loves to bet on more basic nails for her day to day with neutral colors or classic techniques, such as the French manicure. You will love to be inspired by the businesswoman!

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie loves nails with simple and minimalist decorations that look amazing for any occasion. You will love to be inspired by the actress!

Define your style in one word

How often do you do your nails?

What is your favorite nail art style?

Your nails are…

What nail shape do you like?

Which of these nail art trends is your favorite?

So, did you like your result? What do you think about being inspired by this celebrity in your next nail art?

