Which heroes are most likely to get the highlight play in Overwatch 2?

One of the novelties that Overwatch introduced since its premiere, along with the use of abilities, was the introduction of a featured play. At the end of each game, players can see the main protagonist through the highlights, something that generates a small sense of pride. However, the opposite can also happen: that the ‘POTG’ is not a big deal either. Overwatch 2 has maintained this very intrinsic feature of the title, but players already know it first-hand.

A player has posted on Reddit a study of 550 games to calculate which heroes are most likely to get the highlight play.. The user wanted to highlight that only in the cases of Genji and Soujourn the numbers are a bit inflated, since they are the two main characters with whom they played their premade. These have been the results obtained by the player:

very high : Reaper, Sojourn, Widowmaker, Genji and Junkrat

: Reaper, Sojourn, Widowmaker, Genji and Junkrat Socks : Moira, D.VA, Zarya, Cassady, Ashe, Pharah, Bastion, Reinhardt, Symmetra, Ramattra, Torbjörn, Soldier 76

: Moira, D.VA, Zarya, Cassady, Ashe, Pharah, Bastion, Reinhardt, Symmetra, Ramattra, Torbjörn, Soldier 76 Low : Wrecking Ball, Sigma, Winston, Orisa, Roadhog, Junker Queen, Zenyatta, Hanzo, Echo, Mei, Tracer

: Wrecking Ball, Sigma, Winston, Orisa, Roadhog, Junker Queen, Zenyatta, Hanzo, Echo, Mei, Tracer extremely low : Mercy, Doomfist, Shadow, Kiriko, Brigitte, Lucio,

: Mercy, Doomfist, Shadow, Kiriko, Brigitte, Lucio, ‘Impossible’: Ana

As the analysis highlights, heroes capable of easily achieving multiple kills through ultimates -Reaper, Junkrat or Genji- or different ones in a row -Widowmaker or Sojourn with the ultimate- have a better chance of getting the featured play.. However, Ana’s situation has generated debate within the Overwatch 2 community. Some players believe that the OW2 Highlight Play algorithm is currently much more unbalanced compared to the first version of Overwatch.

In any case, it should be noted that Ana’s ultimate ability improves the characteristics of the chosen ally, so she is more of an ‘assistant’ to the ‘POTG’ than the creator. Players remember the few times they’ve made the highlight play with it. «I got it once, putting Ana to sleep using her ult with Roadhog, using my last on the tank that had 1 life point and getting two kills with the grenade,” said one user.