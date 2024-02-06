Which medical students’ mental health is most affected?

Sixth year medical students face more problems

The Foundation for the Social Protection of the Collegiate Medical Organization (FPSOMC), the State Council of Medical Students (CEEM) and the Medical Mutual Foundation (FMM) have conducted a new assessment of the mental health of medical students. For this purpose, they have presented new data from the Telematic Service for Psychological Support for Medical Students (SAPEM), which was launched in October 2022.Reasons for counseling include academic difficulties, exam anxiety, lack of motivation, high demands, stress or difficulties related to family and personal sphere.

Another key statistic that stands out is that 48 percent of medical students working at SAPEM are between 21 and 23 years old. After more than a year in operation, it is clear that the sixth year of the degree is the course with the highest incidence of students serving in this service, with 39 per cent of students, followed by the fifth and third years at 30 and 29 per cent respectively. Are students. .percentage, respectively. It believes that 70 percent of the students serving are in the final years Of degree. Likewise, it is worth noting that by community, it looks different. 21 percent people served in MadridIt is followed by Galicia with 14 percent, Andalusia with 12 percent and Catalonia with 10 percent. Of the medical students served by the reception unit of the service, there were approximately 177 students who presented academic difficulties such as lack of motivation regarding career, adaptive disorders, high demands, anxiety before exams, fear of a patient’s personal reaction. Did. seriously or before their relatives, and a 52 percent of difficulties are related to personal/family area Or relationship conflicts with your partner, family or friends. These data show the importance of self-care from the early stages of the profession and the relevance of psychological support tools such as SAPEM to detect patterns of mental health illnesses.