which ones to buy, tips and recommendations

If you’re a gaming enthusiast, it doesn’t matter how good your graphics card is if you don’t have a good monitor that can take advantage of it. In this article we give you Tips and recommendations for buying the best gaming monitor and a ranking of the best in the market.

Already in this other article about professional monitors we explain everything you have to pay attention to when deciding on one screen or another. Now, if you want to dedicate your monitor to gaming, you will have to ask yourself this question: what kind of games do I want my screen for?

Shooter? Massively multiplayer? Games the best graphics and most immersive story? In this sense, the question can be narrowed even a little more: Are you looking for immersion, precision or versatility?

Fortunately the market is full of optionswhich will allow you to opt for different technologies depending on what you are looking for.

looking for precision

If your favorite game genre requires decisions in millisecondsyou will need 21 inches (what is used in the competitive by professionals) and no more than 24, since it is considered that this is the optimal proportion of visual information so as not to saturate the view.

You should also make sure that you have very fast response, measured in milliseconds or “ms”. Less amount of ms will make your image look more stable and sharp.

You must choose the best possible refresh rate. More Hertz (“Hz”) will mean more stable, sharper, and smoother image playback, and therefore better gaming performance.

Finally, regarding panel technology, you should opt for those that enhance response speed and refresh rate, leaving aside those that display more accurate colors. A good option are the TN panels that allow the response speed to be reduced to 1 ms.

Let’s say you need your monitor to play eSports, you should look for a monitor with a maximum of 27 inches (if you sit far enough away), with a minimum resolution of 1080p and 60 fps, a minimum refresh rate of 120 Hz and a response speed that is as low as possible. lowest possible, tending to 1 ms.

looking for immersion

Now, if the type of games you want to enjoy are immersive, the benefits you should look for are different. In this case you can choose better color, curved screens and more inches.

However, There are single player video games that require as much or more response than competitive ones.It all depends on its mechanics. Although some “triple A” games have excellent graphics and a story that captivates you, they are not necessarily slow games that do not require an optimal response.

In any case, this type of game allows you a greater and personalized balance as far as choosing the monitor is required.

Panels IPS or OLED will give you better colour, and curved screens will give you more immersion. In addition, a higher aspect ratio between inches and resolution if you have the space can be a unique experience in games with unbeatable graphics sections.

The sound can also be returned important in this type of monitorsAlthough in multiplayer games you may want to enjoy headphones, you may prefer good sound on your screen.

Everything depends, again, on what you are looking for, but, in summary, in this type of monitors we could sacrifice response speed and refresh rate by color, resolution and screen format.

Comfort, an aspect to take into account

Viewing comfort is essential for your long gaming sessions. This is something manufacturers are increasingly focusing on.

Although, this depends on many other factors such as your chair, the lighting in the room, the correct placement of the monitor, There are technologies that help. Flicker-free and Low Blue Light (LBL) solutions are now commonplace, making for a more relaxing viewing experience.

LG UltraGear 25GR75FG: 360 Hz gaming monitor

LG UltraGear was renamed Official monitoring partner of the League of Legends European Championship, and has already announced its new monitor dedicated to gaming. To understand what the UltraGear series is, we will say that it has models with records with speeds of up to 0.03 ms.

According to LG account, the LEC League of Legends players themselves have participated with their comments in the improvements of their new monitor, dedicated for eSports loversand which is expected to be released this spring.

Designed to competitive esportsthe LG UltraGear gaming monitor will offer exceptional image quality and speed thanks to a 24.5-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 px) IPS display with a 360Hz refresh rate and gray-to-gray response ( GTG) of 1 millisecond time.

The performance of LG’s new gaming display is further boosted by the integration of Nvidia G-Sync technologywhich minimizes screen tearing for flawless visuals, and Nvidia Reflex, which helps reduce click-to-display latency for more precise screen control.

Gigabyte Aorus FO48U, high-end

The price of the Gigabyte Aorus FO48U is prohibitive, it is around €900, it is true, but it is also one of the better in terms of image quality ratio and response speed.

With 47 inch, 120HZ, OLED display, 4K, 1ms GTG, It was the pioneer large monitor to have an OLED screen with the jump in price and quality that this entails.

If you are looking for one awesome image qualitythe FO48U offers it to you in spades, its 4K with an instant response speed.

Buy: Gigabyte Aorus FO48U

BenQ Zowie XL2540K 24.5”, mid-range

The BenQ Zowie has been the choice of many gamers focused on competitive video games. carry a panel 24.5-inch Full HD TN240 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response speed.

He contrast is dedicated to minimizing shadows and clearly display colors to quickly detect movements on the screen or information needed to play. Its design is sober and robust, and its price is not as excessive as the previous ones.

Buy: BenQ Zowie XL2540K

Dell S2722DGM, budget option

The Dell S2722DGM from 27 inches It has a native resolution of 2560x1440px, which gives you a lot of pixels to see the details of your game well. 1440p is a decent resolution for getting high frame rates without the GPU demands of a 4K display.

It is also able to offer that resolution to 165hzwhich is appreciated.

With a GtG response of 2msit’s only slightly behind the 1ms and 0.5ms rates of the best IPS panels, so you’re covered when it comes to speed.

Most importantly, this Dell monitor is available at a great price.

Buy: Dell S2722DGM

Samsung Odyssey G7 LC27G75T of 26.9 inches, the most curved

The Samsung Odyssey G7 has a speed of 1ms, 240HZ, QLED panel, With its characteristic depth in the blacks and its curvature, the most curved on the market, in its 2K resolution it guarantees total immersion with this monitor.

Also, this is a ideal monitor for use with game consolessince it has VRR that adapts the refresh rates for the best performance of this type of device.

Buy: Samsung Odyssey G7

Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q, 4K at a good price

A tremendously popular monitor as it gives the opportunity to have 4K for a lower price than usual. Its IPS panel that offers 4K 60 fps, 5 ms and a refresh rate of 60 HZ.

Besides, you can rotate, pivot and tilt it pretty much any way you need to, so you find the most comfortable position for you.

Buy: Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q

MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD

The MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD is a excellent gaming monitor. It has a native refresh rate of 165hz and is compatible with FreeSync and G-SYNC.

Movement looks fluid thanks to its incredible speed of response (1ms), and also has extremely low input lag.

It is well built and has great ergonomics, allowing you to position the screen however you like. It uses quantum dot technology to provide a very wide color gamut for HDR content, but with its low peak HDR brightness, lackluster contrast, and lack of local dimming, HDR content doesn’t look much different from SDR content.

Lastly, it’s packed with features as a “Console Mode” designed to downscale 4K content on the PS5 to 1440p.

Buy: MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD

Conclusion, there are many options on the market to get the best gaming monitor for your needs, and very different price ranges. Finding the perfect balance and the benefits you need start from the study of your space and your needs.

We hope that after this article it will be easier for you to decide the best screen for you to enjoy video games.

