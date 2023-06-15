Which Spanish beaches will get the black flag this year

© Stock

The confederation of more than 300 Spanish environmental groups has presented the Black Flags 2023 report, following a new inspection of more than 8,000 kilometers of Spanish coasts. A total of 48 black flags are awarded: two per province and/or autonomous city, one flag for pollution and another for poor environmental management of the coast.

Andalusia

Huelva: La Antilla Beach (urbanization) and Ria de Huelva (Leix)

Cadiz: Tarifa (urban projects) and Vejer (pollution)

Malaga: Coastal path and light pollution in Malaga

Granada: La Herradura Beach (urban development) and Pozuelo Beach (biodiversity impact)

Almeria: Algarobico (urban development) and Roketas (sea debris).

asturias

Pestle (Regasificadora) and Bañugas Beach (Discharge)

Cantabria

Bajo Esón (treatment deficiencies) and Liancres (public parking business)

catalonia

Tarragon. Ebro delta (poor water management) and La Savinosa (due to urbanization)

Barcelona. Vallacarca Beach (urbanization) and Badalona (pollution)

Girona. Beaches of Begur (urban development) and Golfo de Roses (impact on biodiversity)

ceuta

Monte Hacho (impact on biodiversity) and North Bay (contrast discharge and pollution from the desalination plant).

Basque Country

Vizcaya. Urdaibai (urban development) and Barbadoon (pollution).

Guipuzcoa. La Concha Bay (impact on biodiversity) and Mutricu (due to port expansion).

Galicia

Pontevedra. A Calzoa (dog beach with impact on biodiversity) and ENCE factory in Pontevedra due to occupation of public property.

A Corona. San Finix Mine (discharged) and Tauro Mine (discharged). I will Ariaura Beach (urban development) and San Sibrao (pollution).

Balearic Islands

Black flag for poor management due to the proliferation of jet skis and pollution from the marine festivals of Colonia de Sant Jordi.

Canary Islands

Tenerife. Fuencaliente, La Palma (urban development) and Medano (discharge)

Las Palmas. La Francesa (impact on biodiversity) and Corralejo (port expansion).

melilla

Trapana (urban development) and Melilla Bay (due to sewage disposal)

Valencian Community

Alicante. Cala Mosca (Orih uela, due to urban development) and Xabia (discharge)

Valencia. Plaza de l’Aubrey del Gos (urban development) and the beach of Valencia (discharge and lack of transparency)

Castellon. Forty Beach (urban development) and Surrach Beach (garbage). Murcia Mar Menor (impact on biodiversity) Portman and Sierra Minera (due to discharge and pollution).

More about Black Flag

These Ecologist and Axion assessments focus on a variety of factors such as water quality, field management, access and the impact of urban and industrial activities on the environment. A ‘black flag’ means that the area in question has significant environmental problems that are not being addressed appropriately.

The aim is also to inform the public about environmental problems on the Spanish coast. Furthermore, the idea is that governments and aThe other parties involved are motivated to rectify matters.

blue flag

The positive counterpart of Black Flag is Blue Flag. It is given annually to beaches and marinas that are safe and clean. The program is administered by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), an international non-profit organization.

To receive the Blue Flag, beaches and marinas must meet a range of strict environmental, educational, safety and access criteria. These include issues such as water quality, availability of sanitation, good waste management practices, safety measures and the presence of an environmental management plan.

Despite the stringent criteria, some concerns have been raised about the objectivity of the Blue Flag award. Local or national organizations responsible for awarding the Blue Flag in their own countries may potentially be influenced by local politics or commercial interests.

Furthermore, critics point out that the criteria place more weight on physical and safety aspects than wider ecological issues, so a blue flag may not tell the whole story about the environmental health of a beach or marina.