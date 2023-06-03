White smoke at FCV Dender, coach Timmi Simmons extended for two years: “I am charmed by the project that is on the table here” (Dendermonde)

It took a lot of effort, but social media immediately reacted with enthusiasm to coach Timmy Simmons’ contract extension at FCV Dender. He immediately signed for two seasons and opted for a longer term project at the Dender Football Complex.

Timmy Simmons has left Denderlieuwe fans on the boil for a long time thus fueling rumors that he was looking for better opportunities, but the former Red Devil denies it. “When I took over the coaching reins last season, it was actually already intended that I would sign a multi-year contract,” says the Flemish-Brabander. “At that time, implementing the concept was central and there was no time to get everything right. This has happened in recent weeks. I’m mesmerized by the project that’s on the table at Dender. The club wants to progress in every field. Of course this applies to every club, because standing up means going backwards.”

After returning to professional football, Dender eventually finished ninth in the Challenger Pro League. Simmons declined to make predictions, but looks ambitious, competing against traditional clubs such as Zulte Waregem, KV Oostende, SK Beveren, Beerschot and Lierse Kempenzonen. “It is somewhat annoying that we were getting used to the competition format with just twelve teams and the play-offs, but next season we will opt for a different format with sixteen teams. So it takes some getting used to.” Will have to see to what extent the competition gets tougher. He is watching Coffee Ground. I don’t want to put the number one spot on Dender yet.”

Great Choice With Gorius

FCV Dender will resume all training sessions on 19 June. So not much leave for Timmy Simmons, who’s got a sports manager next to him in Julian Gorius. “The dual job of coach-manager is a tough one,” says Simmons. “The club made an excellent choice with the appointment of Julian Gorius, who has a large network and knows the series well from his experience at RWDM. Certainly we will work together in the search for targeted reinforcements. I wish Dender I am already looking forward to my first preparation with the team. For the players, it is a grueling period which is not the most fun, but it is extremely important. Every coach uses his own method. I will not deny that I am fully committed to this along with the technical staff.”

It took a lot of effort, but social media immediately reacted with enthusiasm to coach Timmy Simmons’ contract extension at FCV Dender. , © Belgium

The following season, Simmons would meet with Zulte Waregem, the club where he could not complete his first coaching mission. “I don’t mark those games red, you know. Like all the previous games, we try to hit winning three-pointers. The fact that I get to meet former players and staff provides some additional pigment.” does, but this also applies to matches against Lommel and Dinz.

display of confidence

Where Reggie Van Acker clashed with CEO Belinda Seahan, seems on the same wavelength with Simmons iron lady From FCV Dender. “I don’t want to say much about it. We have just reached a two-year deal and it is a sign of confidence. A CEO should also have the guts to say no to some proposals and then you can project yourself as a tough aunty.” are,” Simmons concluded.