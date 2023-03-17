QWho am I to comment on the games that the rest play the most. That’s a question that’s been out of fashion lately among Counter Strike and VALORANT fans. Valve’s new game update is bringing back the (for me), soporific discussion.

“It is that the VALORANT is for small children“Say some, convinced that the greater proximity to reality of the Counter, together with the smaller hitboxes and greater game difficulty make it better.

“You are boomers without mechanics. The simpler the game, the better for you“, answer the others, who have been delighted by the Riot game and who prefer a thousand times to use Fade’s prawlers than a fragmentation grenade.

I honestly don’t know what to think. I’m bad at both, so my point of view on the game probably won’t serve either CSGO or VALORANT fans.. I’ve been both flamed and trolled in both games, almost equally.

That’s the reason why, in this war, I have dedicated myself simply to reading the opinions of those with a higher level than meand try to see some point of agreement, even between people on the same side. And the truth is that there isn’t.

All I have been able to make out is the headline of this article. Who am I to comment on what the rest play? If you like the Counter, either for nostalgia, for the more realistic graphics or for simplicity in terms of grenades, weaponsetc, perfect. AND if you prefer the VALORANT because it is easier to see the enemies, greater mechanical complexity due to the abilities or because it is a mix between CS and LoLas Boaster said, go ahead.

Let’s not try to impose what we believe. Let’s enjoy the new CS:GO, let’s miss bullets or demo headshots in both gamesbecause after all, these games will continue, and also like this, we will feel and live more calm.