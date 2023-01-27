who are part of the esports team liquid

For many, Team Liquid is a true emblem of the competitive Dota 2 community. In fact, the renowned European team has managed to win a plethora of major tournaments since they first came to prominence on the scene, which is why they became a crowd favourite.

YOU CAN SEE: Who are part of the Peruvian Thunder Awaken esports team?

It’s also important to note that the squad has gone through a number of changes over the years. Therefore, the current squad is obliged to do a first-rate job in the Lima Major 2023 and show that it remains at a high level.

These are the current members of Team Liquid:

miCKe Nisha zai boxy insanity

What is TeamLiquid?

Team Liquid is an internationally recognized esports organization. While its Dota 2 players are among its most popular, the brand is also represented by athletes in games like Apex Legends, Counter-Strike, PUBG, Street Fighter, Tekken 7, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Photo: Valve

How much do Team Liquid players earn?

The salary of the Team Liquid players has not been revealed to date. However, after achieving third place in The International 2022, the members of the squad took $1,703,810.

Who is the captain of Team Liquid?

Insania is the current captain of Team Liquid. The Swedish player arrived in 2019 from Alliance and has established himself as a staple of the cast ever since.

What are Team Liquid’s achievements to date?

Here are some of the tournaments Team Liquid has won over the years:

ESL One Germany 2020

Chinese Dota 2 Supermajor

The International 2017

EPICENTER 2017

EPICENTER 2016