Who are the 15 most followed celebrities on Instagram

From music stars to football stars!
In the middle of the 21st century, it is virtually impossible to ignore the power of influence that social networks have on people. We’re all the time connected to our cell phones, or digging around on our computers – and we always like to know who exerts more influence through sites like twitter It is Instagram.
With that in mind, we rank here the 15 most followed celebrities on Instagramfor you to satisfy your curiosity and find out if your favorite soccer player or your pop diva is among the most influential celebrities today!
15. Kourtney Kardashian
The Jenner/Kardashian Family is one of the most influential in the world, whether due to the (various) controversies carried out by its members or the popularity of reality shows as Keeping Up With the Kardashians or her own The Kardashians. And starting at the bottom of our list, it’s Kourtney Kardashian.
Kourtney is an actress, model, businesswoman, presenter, producer, socialite and stylist, and accumulates 216.47 million followers on Instagram. At 43 years old, she is the least followed among her sisters, but has more followers than her two brothers, Burton JennerRob Kardashian It is Brandon Jenner.
14. Jennifer Lopez
At the age of 53, the New Yorker Jennifer Lopez is a singer, actress and dancer, and is also the fourteenth most followed personality, at least in the Instagram. With Puerto Rican roots, she began acting in the 1990s, starring in films such as anaconda It is Selena.
Currently, she has 239.11 million of followers on the photo and video network, and uses her popularity to defend important causes, being a staunch defender of LGBTQIA+ rights. In recent years, she has returned to the top of the spotlight by reuniting with ben affleckhaving married the actor in 2022.
13. Virat Kohli
It’s not just models and pop divas that have a loyal following on social media, as athletes are also very influential. This is the case of Virat Kohlian Indian cricketer considered one of the greatest batsmen in the world, having won trophies for India at the 2011 Cricket World Cup and the 2013 Champions League.
Virat is 34 years old and was born in Delhi, India. Your profile on Instagram has about 242.44 million of followers, which made him recognized by the magazine Team as one of the most influential personalities of all time,
12. Taylor Swift
Pop culture’s favorite blonde, Taylor Swift has been going through great moments in his career, either through the re-release of his old albums or even his most recent tour, the *The Eras Tour – apart from his participations and compositions for the cinema.
Taylor, currently 33 years old, is a very famous celebrity in the Instagramwhere there are about 251.37 million of followers. After having directed several of her clips, she will make a major debut in cinemas by directing her own feature film, produced by searchlight.
11. Kendall Jenner
Coming in eleventh place, it is Kendall Jennerwhich was also leveraged in the world of influencers thanks to the success and the controversies of his family. At just 27 years old, she accumulates around 281.24 million of followers on Instagram.
Kendall dove headfirst into the world of fashion and became a model, as well as a presenter and a “television personality” thanks to her appearance on realities Keeping Up with the Kardashians It is The Kardashiansalthough she is well known for parading for the Victoria’s Secret.
10. Justin Bieber
Since the age of thirteen, the Canadian Justin bieber conquered an audience in music and became a phenomenon for a legion of fans. Now, at 29, he has amassed a vast discography and is one of the most famous celebrities in the world.
At the InstagramBieber is about 283.18 million of followers, in addition to having appeared on lists of influential celebrities made by magazines such as forbes and the Team. He already has six studio albums, in addition to having toured several times and starred in documentaries about his rise to fame.
9. Khloé Kardashian
Just like your sisters, Khloé Kardashian conquered a vast career thanks to his name and participation in reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She was so successful that, alongside Kourtney, she starred in two spinoffs, Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami It is Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons.
At 38 years old, Khloé also enjoys all the influence of her wealthy family, and has 299.74 million of followers on Instagram. Along with Kourtney and Kim, she even wrote a book about her history and family gossip, called Kardashian Konfidential.
8. Beyonce
With 302.11 million followers on his official account Instagram, Beyonce has certainly transcended the status diva and became one of the greatest artists of her generation, with contributions not only in music, but also in TV, film, streaming. A true cultural icon!
Known to her fans as queen beythe American singer is 41 years old and released, last year, Renaissance, his seventh studio album and one of the most prestigious of his career. In addition, she is also a director, having helmed the visual album of lemonade It is black is king.
7. Kim Kardashian
One of the best known among her family, kim kardashian began to gain fame at an early age, either because of the popularity of his parents or because of sex tape leaked in 2003, when he was only 23 years old. Since then, she has created a media empire and invested heavily in the fashion industry.
At the Instagramthe celebrity has 349.89 million of followers and does not leave people’s mouths, either because of fights with other celebrities (like a certain blonde who is on this list) or because of the controversies involving the late marriage to Kanye Westwith whom he had four children.
6. Ariana Grande
Having started his career on Broadway, Ariana Grande has passed many iconic locations. she was a star teen from the Nickelodeon and, since then, has become one of the greatest pop artists of our time, gaining great prominence due to her strong voice and unique style.
Ariana is currently 29 years old and is the sixth most followed personality on the Instagramwith 362.76 million of followers. In 2019, she became the most followed woman on the social network, and although she has dropped a few positions, she is still very influential and idolized.
5. Dwayne Johnson
Known both for his work in the arenas of WWE as well as for their film roles, Dwayne Johnson – better known by the nickname “The Rock” – also enters the list of the most influential personalities in the world, at least thanks to their numbers in the Instagram.
Even involved in recent controversies in the dc universe in theaters, the actor, producer and fighter has around 370.97 million of followers on the social network, which just goes to show that his fame in Hollywood is not far from over.
4. Kylie Jenner
Closing the cycle of the Kardashian Dynasty on the list, we can not forget to Kylie Jennerthe fourth most followed person on Instagramwith its impressive 383.61 million of followers – and funnily enough, she is the youngest of her sisters at just 25 years old.
Kylie started out with success in realities as Keeping Up with the Kardashiansbut soon started to make her own career, launching her own cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics. Furthermore, she is also married to the rapper travis scottwith whom he has two children.
3. Selena Gomez
Opening our podium, we have Selena Gomez – who recently even got involved in controversy alongside her ex’s current one, Hailey Bieber (but they already settled, so it’s ok). Gomez is an actress and singer and has about 404.41 million of followers on your profile Instagram.
Born in Texas, Selena is 30 years old and started her stardom in disney channelwhere he starred in the series Wizards of Waverly Place. Currently, she still occasionally invests in music, producing and starring in the series Only Murders in the Building and advocates for various humanitarian causes.
2. Lionel Messi
With 446.31 million of followers on Instagramsecond place on our list goes to Lionel Messian Argentine footballer who, last year, helped his country become three-time champion in world Cup. He also made for himself a solid career in Paris Saint-Germain.
Messi is currently 35 years old and has made great fame in his more than fifteen years dedicated to the barcelonaand even today there are those who fight with claws and teeth to decide who is the best player in the world between him and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
The dispute between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo can be fierce on the football field, but on social media we have a clear winner, as the Portuguese player is the most followed celebrity in the world. Instagramwith surprising 566.47 million of followers.
In 2014, the magazine Team included him in the list of the 100 most influential people in the world, in addition to being the first footballer in history to earn more than $1 billionapart from all the conquests he accomplished for soccer teams like JuventusO Manchester United and currently the Al Nassr.