Who are the favorites to win the 2024 presidential elections in Mexico? This is what the survey says

(CNN) — Since the formal start of the campaigns this March 1, the three candidates competing in the presidential elections in Mexico have set out to tour the national territory with the intention of convincing voters that each of them is the best candidate to lead the country. Good option.

The candidates are Claudia Sheinbaum (Morena-PT-PVEM); Xochitl Galvez (Pan-PRI-PRD); and Jorge Álvarez Menez (Civil Movement). However, the challenge seems bigger for the two of them.

Mitofsky survey

The Mitofsky Company’s most recent survey on housing – applied from February 17 to 20 to 1,600 adults living and having a voting certificate across the country – showed that Sheinbaum, the former head of the Mexico City government, has more electoral preferences with 23. Are leading. Compared to Gálvez of the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por Mexico coalition, an advantage of percentage points in aggregate terms.

When asked which party, candidate or candidates he would vote for for president, Sheinbaum achieved a 51.6% voting intention; Gálvez, 27.8% and Álvarez Menez, 5.1%, according to the firm.

parametric survey

Market and opinion research company Parametria handles similar data. Their February survey gave Sheinbaum voting intentions at 49%, 20 percentage points ahead of Gálvez.

The study was applied to 800 people over 18 years of age throughout Mexico between February 7 and 11.

“I think they will be very intense campaigns. But we don’t know whether this gap, which surprises many people, will persist until Election Day,” Francisco Abundis, director of Parametrics, told CNN.

Late last year, a poll by the same firm gave the ruling party standard-bearer a 52% intention to vote, while Gálvez appeared with 25%. Álvarez Ménez received 5% support at the time. The study included 17% of undecided respondents, which is even higher than the support shown for the candidacy of Samuel García, who came in with 10% support.

Survey of de las Heras Demotecnia

De las Heras’ February survey reflected even more contradictory numbers. He explains that Sheinbaum intends to poll 67%; While Galvez, 15%. That means there is a difference of about 52 percent between first and second. In that poll, Álvarez Ménez came within a whisker of 2%.

The survey was applied to 1,400 adults across the region between February 15 and 19 this year. As per his measurements, his new percentage is similar to the one recorded in January.

Can Galvez or Alvarez reach Sheinbaum?

“Although Claudia Sheinbaum has maintained the lead, we will hardly be able to see what will happen once the campaign starts,” says political analyst and pollster Lorena Becerra, who assures that a large portion of the electorate will still remain in the lead. Not very familiar. Candidate.

“Now is the time for the population to start finding out who the candidates are and what their campaign proposals are. Then perhaps the intention to vote will be shaken. And anything can happen: Sheinbaum’s advantage remains, it opens or even closes. It will depend on how attractive the applicants’ proposals are and how their messaging is placed,” Becerra says.

“The aim on Sheinbaum’s part is to remain at the forefront as a representative of the continuation of a project that the ruling party calls the Fourth Transformation. And Xóchitl, in contrast, will try to establish herself as an alternative to change what she considers wrong. In last place is Álvarez Ménez, for whom, initially, his big challenge will be to make himself known throughout the country since he has not campaigned as much as the other two candidates.

Other political analysts also agree that nothing has been written as of now. “A media coup, for example, could eliminate differences in voting intentions between candidates,” says Eric Fernandez, a professor at the Universidad Iberoamericana in the Mexican capital.

“Maybe this data that has been managed by the surveys is just a reference to indicate that the three candidates are not starting

“He is the starting line in this race to win the presidency of the Republic,” says Fernández Saldana, master in sociology.

Numeralia

These elections are considered by authorities to be the largest in Mexico’s recent history, because of the number of popularly elected positions at stake: 20,708, according to the National Electoral Institute (INE), including federal positions such as the presidency. , 500 representatives and 128 senators.

The process began last year with the election of flag bearers and pre-campaigns and will culminate this June 2, on presidential election day, in which just over 99 million Mexicans are called to the polls.

Security, a central theme in campaigns

The elections in Mexico are also taking place amid a climate of violence, which has been recorded in some areas of the country, which, according to the government, is linked to the dispute between criminal gangs for control of the drug route to the United States. . , got included in.

“It is very sad to think that a percentage of the population, on election day, could decide not to go out to vote for fear of violence. And we’ve seen this in the past, because when there’s criminal activity there’s so much that happens that it becomes discouraging for the population to go out and express their electoral preference and that’s extremely concerning beyond the fact that It is serious that a government, a party or a candidate is colluding with organized crime,” says analyst Becerra.

Both election officials and the federal government are confident that these presidential elections will be held largely and peacefully.