TheGrefg He is one of the biggest streamers in the world. His directs are followed by tens of thousands of people and he has become one of the most influential content creators on the planet for years.

Beyond its programs, projects and collaborations, TheGrefg has a jewel on its hands: the ‘ESLAND Awards’who in 2022 lived their first installment and in this 2023 they will repeat looking to improve the numbers and the brutal statistics that they signed last year.

On the ‘ESLAND Awards’ website you can check that there are more than two hundred news items in the press, close to seventy million views and more than three million euros in earned media.

Below, everything you need to know about TheGrefg’s ‘ESLAND Awards’ in 2023.

Who are the presenters of the ESLAND 2023 awards?

At the moment, it is unknown who the presenters of TheGrefg’s ESLAND Awards will be. We will keep you informed.

Where are TheGrefg’s ESLAND Awards?

TheGrefg 2023 ‘ESLAND Awards’ will take place at the at the National Auditorium in Mexico City. “The awards celebrate the creativity and talent of the best content creators in the Spanish-speaking community,” says the website itself.

When are TheGrefg’s ESLAND Awards held?

The ‘ESLAND Awards’ 2023 will be held on January 29 at 12:00 (UTC). It should be noted that the setting chosen for the gala is the National Auditorium in Mexico City.

Which streamers are nominated for TheGrefg’s ESLAND Awards?

These are all the nominees for TheGrefg’s ‘ESLAND Awards’.

Nominees for best streamer of the year

AuronPlay

ElMariana

Ibai Plains

IlloJuan

JuanSGuarnizo

quackity

Rivers

Rubius

Spreen

TheGrefg

Best New Streamer Nominees

Aldo

Carol

race

constertine

ElZeein

Noni

quackity

Rivers

Spreen

WestCOL

Vtuber of the year nominees

emikukis

HanaYomeguri

Hina Miisora

Karma

kendomurft

Lunaria

Nimu

Rakkun

snakes

ZilverK

IRL Streamer of the Year Nominees

alexboken

riceymisfortunes

Brunenger

cyngus_tv_

grenheir

kidi

lunaclark

EggLunch

vik_nomore

livingonthestreet

Nominated for Best Content Miniseries

the ground is lava

antgeo

Juaniquilacopa Build Battle

PermadeaZ

rascaland

Reddit Pixel War

Saw Minecraft Games

Squid Games Minecraft

streamerland

MW3 tournament

Nominated for Best Content Series

arkadia 2

EGOLAND 2

The DED challenge 2

Karmaland V

london eye

World F1 Online

lion world

Pixelmon World 3

Pokemon Twitch Cup 2

OmeletteLand 2

Event of the Year Nominees

Balloon World Cup

blitzpooky

Disaster Chefs

The Great Game of Youtubers 2

Twitch GP

GP Twitter

Juaniquilo Beer Pong Cup

The Chimes of Ibai 2022

Stream World Championship

Year 2 Evening

Talk Show of the Year Nominees

masters of the universe

Chatting Quietly

Club 113

the round table

the worst generation

revival territory

The Wild Project

One day with Nimu

And such

I internet

Clip of the Year nominees

Attack on the French flag – Rubius

Singing in Squid Craft Games – ZilverK

Face Reveal – aXoZer

Flash – Rivers

The haka – Gerard Romero

No – Ale Four

Ringcraft – AuronPlay

If it appears now we like the penis – Team tryhard

Smile if you like dick – Quackity

Teleturbios – Carola

Anger of the Year Nominees

Carol

djmariio

fargan

Ibai and Spreen

luzu

mayichi

nissaxter

pipepunk

quackity

Fail of the Year Nominees

There goes my burst – Manute

Sucking up a bug – Rubius

The failure of the cam – Carola

The Unbreakable Clock – Ibai Llanos and Masi

The jump – JuanSGuranizo

English at Ringcraft – Abby and ElZeein

The Fall – Mother of Karchez

The death of Ampeter – Ibai Llanos

ring craft

Knock knock – Farfadox

Nominees for best eSports player of the year

elyoya

flakked

Jelly

Josedeodo

Keznit

Koldo

mazino

Mixwell

sell

tecolilla

Caster of the Year Nominees

mushroom

cristinini

Knecro

Jagged

Sergio Ferra

Skain

Suja

Ulises

vicky palami

Wolk

Nominees for best news coverage

Anuchbost

Cell

gerard romero

fish memories

illustrated news

ruben martin

tamayovision

stutter

UncleShur

And you

Roleplayer of the Year nominees

AgentMaxo

cristinini

crola

DessT3

JuanSGuarnizo

luzu

perxite

quackity

reborn

Tanizen

Song of the Year Nominees

On fire – Robleis

Elevator – Robleis

Pink Gem – Orslok

Gourmet – RickyEdit

Trap is law – Lit killah

Mourning Eyes – Magus

Again – Rodezel, Barca, JCBG, Hasvik

Alone – Robleis

Warzone 2.0 – Kronno Synapse

Don’t Come Back – Luck Ra

Dance of the Year Nominees

Bachata – Rubius

Dancing with a skeleton – ElMariana

Dancing at the evening – follacamiones24El Woody – Carreraaa

California Girls – Locochon

The evening – Spursito

Makalena-Staryuki

Mayonnaise – GamsterGaming

Pepas – AuronPlay

reborn