Who are they and what did they do: Israel reveals the identities and status of 8 UN staff who took part in the Hamas massacre

Israel gives more details to UN agency about scandal linking it to Hamas

Brigade commander, logistical support, transfer of bodies, communication coordination… Israel exposed the terrorist activities of a group of employees UNRWAagency of United Nations For Palestinians.

As the weeks passed, Scam involving aid workers This is further heightened in the massacre of 7 October: I am not just alleged figures, they are full names, pictures and videos of social workers dragging dead bodies.

Defense Ministry this Sunday Israel reveals specific details of 8 UN employees Who actively participated in the brutal attack on 7th October.

Moussa Al Qidra Was UNRWA School Counselor and assistant Commander of the Hamas Brigade in Khan Yunis, As revealed by Israeli intelligence, He had cooperated in the kidnapping of an Israeli woman.

Moussa Al Qidra, UNRWA school counselor and assistant to the terrorist commander

Rami Ramzan there was one maths teacher, also employed by the United Nations Agency for Palestine. According to Israel, along with its humanitarian work, He held a logistics post in the terrorist group’s Deir al-Balah battalion.

“Rami Participated in the reception and capture of hostages And he was also seen taking photographs of a kidnapped woman,” he tells the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Rami Ramadan, math teacher and kidnapper

Faisal Al-Nami Was Social Worker While working as a Hamas operative in the communications and combat support branch of the Nusirat battalion.

In pictures of October 7 Jonathan is seen dressed in black removing Sammarano’s lifeless bodyThe 21-year-old man who was murdered in Kibbutz Biri. The UN employee and his companions took the body to Gaza.

Faisal al-Nami, social activist and terrorist

“The UNRWA worker kidnapped my son’s body. How can the UN pay this man who dragged my son’s limp body on the ground and then picked it up like a trophy and took it to Gaza?her mother, Ayelet Samerano, said in despair.

In this video Faisal Ali Musalem Al Naami (in black) is seen removing the lifeless body of an Israeli man who was murdered in Kibbutz Biri. The UN employee and his companions took the body to Gaza.

According to Israel, Al-Nami coordinated the transfer of weapons and trucks last October 7.

Abd Abu Awad was the Deputy Director of the UNRWA School. And platoon commander in Nusirat battalion. The Defense Ministry condemned, saying, “Abd was informed of the intrusion in real time, instructed to follow the events by radio and ensure that other relevant operatives did the same.”

Abd Abu Awad, UNRWA Deputy School Director and Platoon Commander

mohammed al ghafari served as Arabic teacher Appointed by the UN agency and at the same time, Israel revealed, He was serving as a Hamas squad commander in the Nusirat Battalion. “On October 7, he received an SMS asking him to be present at the meeting venue with logistical preparations before the infiltration,” he said.

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, UN professor and squadron commander

kill ali issa hamudawas also a professor appointed by the United Nations Hamas platoon commander in Nusirat battalion, And like El Ghaffari, he received an SMS asking him to report to the terrorist meeting point before infiltration.

Ali Isa Hamuda Matar, teacher and platoon commander

Shadi Mohammed Jamal Razak Darbiyah served as School Assistant at UNRWA Facility and in parallel He was part of the Jabaliya battalion Eastern Hamas. On October 7, he received an SMS asking him to be present at the pre-infiltration meeting point with all the equipment ready.

Shadi Mohammed Jamal Razak Darbiyah, school assistant and member of the Jabaliya battalion

And, according to the Defense Ministry, Alaa Abd al-Hamid Qasim Jouda, Professor Deployed by the United Nations, he served as a Hamas company commander in the Nusirat battalion and was detained in Israeli territory.

Alaa Abd al-Hamid Qasim Jouda, professor and Hamas company commander in the Nusirat battalion

The evidence presented by Israel is not the only data known about the relationship between the UN agency and Hamas. Documents revealed wall street journal indicate that 10% of UNRWA staff in Gaza are linked to Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad And close relatives of half of the employees hold active membership in these groups.

As UN Watch – a pro-Israel advocacy group – reported at a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee hearing in Washington, More than 3,000 teachers at UNRWA are members of a Telegram chat group filled with messages celebrating the October 7 massacre.

UNRWA, which has been providing education and health care to Palestinian refugees for decades, is now going through its worst phase For the first time in its history, it faces the real possibility of disappearance, leaving millions of Palestinians in need of help without a Plan B.