Who could be the next player to win the batting triple crown?

In 2012, Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera became the first player in 45 years to lead his league in batting average (.330), home runs (44) and RBI (139). No one has won the Batting Triple Crown in the majors since Cabrera won the American League Most Valuable Player that season.
Ten players have achieved the hitting Triple Crown since runs batted in became official statistics in 1920. This is a group that includes some of the greatest hitters in major league history. Cabrera, who retires as a player after the 2023 season, is a perfect fit.
Who will become the next member of this exclusive group? Below are the players who could win the Triple Crown, and we’ve divided them into three categories: favorites, contenders, and “dark horses.”
Juan Soto, Yankees
Soto’s personal bests in home runs and RBI, 35 and 110, respectively, are slightly below typical Triple Crown standards. No player has ever won the Triple Crown with fewer than 114 RBI, and every league home run leader has hit at least 36 in an entire season since 1993. But Soto turns 25 in October. He’s on the verge of having the best time of his career, already has a batting title to his name and could show more power as he matures, though playing half of the 2024 season at Yankee Stadium might not make that happen. Could. Understanding will be beneficial in this.
Aaron Judge, Yankees
Soto’s new partner moves closer to a Triple Crown in 2022. Judge still had a historic year, finishing just five percentage points behind the Twins’ Venezuelan Luis Arraez in leading the American League batting record. Judge has not hit above .287 in his other seven major league seasons, but his great power gives him an advantage in the other two categories of the Triple Crown. If he can increase his contact rate above 70%, as he did in 2021 and 2022, Judge could become the third Yankee to accomplish the feat.
Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers
Let’s not forget that Ohtani came close to achieving the Triple Crown last August. He has never scored more than 100 runs in a season, but now with the Dodgers he should be more likely to score runs, even if he spends most of his time batting second. Triple Crown winners typically bat third or fourth, but we’ve recently seen some players bat primarily second while leading their league in RBI. This includes Judge in 2022 (131 RBI), Josh Donaldson in 2015 (123) and Mike Trout in 2014 (111). And since we know there’s nothing Ohtani can’t do on the diamond, what’s stopping the two-time unanimous MVP from adding the Triple Crown to his list of accomplishments?
Yordan Alvarez, Astros
Alvarez has everything he needs to be a candidate for the Triple Crown: He’s a dangerous 28-year-old slugger with tremendous pure hitting ability and he’s part of the thick of an offensive attack that consistently ranks among the top in runs scored. Made in 10. … After hitting 37 homers in 2022, Cuban homered 31 times in just 114 games last year. Additionally, he and Freddie Freeman are the only players to have an expected batting average of .300 or better in each of the last two seasons (minimum 450 plate appearances).
Freddy Freeman, Dodgers
So why isn’t Freeman in that top tier? He has reached 35 home runs only once in his outstanding career. And it’s not that there should be an age bias, but Freeman’s date of birth should be taken into account. Lou Gehrig is the oldest player to win the Triple Crown; He was 31 years old during his incredible 1934 campaign. Freeman is 34 years old. He has a .324 average since the start of 2023 and is expected to enter the batter’s box with multiple runners on base as he is in last place. This is probably our best trio. I have ever seen in any lineup. With a slight increase in power output, Freeman has a chance.
Corey Seager, Rangers
While Ohtani flirted with the Triple Crown last year, Seager, who finished second in the American League MVP voting, could have been a real threat to win it if not for injuries. He batted a career-high .327 with 33 home runs and 96 RBI, but missed 40 games due to sore left hamstring and right thumb. If we extend those stats to 162 games, Seager would have led the Young Circuit with 45 homers and 130 RBI. Good health is hard to predict for Seager, who has played fewer than 140 games in four of the last five full seasons.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
It’s tempting to look at the stats from Guerrero’s MVP-caliber 2021 campaign — .311 average, 48 home runs, 111 RBI — and just say, “Well, if he can replicate that season….” Unfortunately, the Dominican hasn’t even come close to duplicating that performance since. Even though Vlad Jr. continues to put up great hitting metrics, he had 26 home runs, a .264 average and a .780 OPS in 156 games last year. There are many theories about the reason for its decline in production, but there are no definitive answers. However, Guerrero is only 24, so the Dominican has time to recapture his previous magic.
Bryce Harper, Phillies
Harper had one of those magical seasons in 2015, when he led the National League with 42 home runs and finished with a .330 average, three thousandths away from winning the batting title. Six years after winning his first Most Valuable Player award, Harper won his second trophy after accumulating 35 home runs and hitting .309 in 2021. Although he has surpassed 100 RBIs only once in his 12-year career, his RBI approach has benefited from a solid Phillies lineup. Additionally, Citizens Bank Park should be a deciding factor in Harper’s total home runs. The important thing for him will be his decision regarding the strike zone; Harper’s swing rate on pitches outside the strike zone was near the 70th percentile in 2015 and 2021. He was below the 25th percentile in each of the last two seasons, and he hit .290 during that span.
Ronald Acuña Jr., Brave; mookie bets, dodgers
Barring one specific variation, neither Acuña Jr. nor Bates will win the Batting Triple Crown. This is not a bold prediction. The reason for this is simple: hitting earlier in the order reduces your chances of scoring runs. This is when you are guaranteed to have at least one base-empty plate. How many Triple Crown winners have batted first in the order? None – unless you want to count the first at-bats in the lineup for Gehrig and Mickey Mantle in 1934 and 1956, respectively. Bates set a record with 107 RBI as a leadoff hitter last year (Acuña had 106).
Acuna and Bates were two of the best players in baseball by bWAR, and they could be the best again in 2024. But a hitting triple crown will remain out of reach as long as they remain the leadoff hitters in their respective lineups.
Fernando Tatis Jr., parents; Julio Rodriguez, Mariners
Tatis and Rodriguez spent 45 games in the first line-up last year, so both deal with some of the limitations of the previous pair of Dominican stars. Both have the power to lead the league in hits; Tatis led the old circuit in four-corner hits with 42 in 2021, and J-Rod hit 32 times last year at just 22 years old. However, even if these two phenoms experience finishing second or third in the lineup throughout the season, it will be difficult for both of them to compete in the batting average department due to their swing rates on empty and out-of-the-zone pitches. Swing rate is high. Any other player on this list.
Mike Trout, Angels
We’ve seen Trout put up incredible numbers despite missing significant playing time due to injuries. For example, the slugger hit 40 homers in just 119 games in 2022. He also has three seasons with at least 40 home runs and five full seasons with an average of .300 or higher. But beyond Trout’s injury history, there may be another obstacle preventing him from winning the Triple Crown: the Angels’ lineup. Ten of the 12 Triple Crown winners since 1920 played for teams that finished in the top 10 in runs scored. The 2023 Angels finished 16th in scoring with Ohtani. While it’s difficult to predict a team’s production from one year to the next, it’s fair to wonder if the 32-year-old slugger has enough potential to reach triple digits in RBI.
Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
Goldschmidt’s window to win the batting triple crown may have already closed at the age of 36, but the veteran deserves to be included in this debate as he had impressive numbers in all three categories not so long ago. Goldschmidt began the final month of the 2022 season with a .335 average, 33 home runs and 105 RBI. September did not go so well resulting in him finishing behind Jeff McNeil, Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso in those respective categories, but Goldie ultimately took home the NL Most Valuable Player Award.
