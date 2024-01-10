Who could be the next player to win the batting triple crown?

Bryce Harper, Phillies

Harper had one of those magical seasons in 2015, when he led the National League with 42 home runs and finished with a .330 average, three thousandths away from winning the batting title. Six years after winning his first Most Valuable Player award, Harper won his second trophy after accumulating 35 home runs and hitting .309 in 2021. Although he has surpassed 100 RBIs only once in his 12-year career, his RBI approach has benefited from a solid Phillies lineup. Additionally, Citizens Bank Park should be a deciding factor in Harper’s total home runs. The important thing for him will be his decision regarding the strike zone; Harper’s swing rate on pitches outside the strike zone was near the 70th percentile in 2015 and 2021. He was below the 25th percentile in each of the last two seasons, and he hit .290 during that span.