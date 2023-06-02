Who Does What With Harry Styles Where’s Zoë Torn Review Tribute to a fallen western pop hero: Music man Jakob Haagsma was busy again

Jacob Haagsma, our music editor, can hardly keep up with the pop world. What bothered him again this week?

And, Jacob, where is he?

What, young man?

That review of Zoë Tauran’s debut album. you were last week Still very excited about the self-titled album by Roden’s Zoey in this space But a real review, we are still waiting for it.

Don’t rush me man, I’m really busy. Although that review should have been up a long time ago, because really, the more I play it, the more I understand my own enthusiasm..

Well said, but what are you so busy with?

Together Orangewood Festival For example. He loved Me This Complete pentecost weekend busy for four days very good, very important, very succinct, very inclusive, very comprehensive, very boundary-breaking , But it really had nothing to do with pop music. Although it is true that singer-songwriter Pitou played there with a string quartet and a saxophone quartet.

Very. Anything else?

The event will take place next week in Harry Styles’ country. The three-day run at the Johan Cruyff Arena. That’s one less than Zoey Torn did in July, but well, that’s it as a supporting act for Coldplay. Die Harry Styles, he can definitely do something. Anyway, the editors of the Leeuwarder Courant would like to know Do the Frisians go there too, what do they wear and do they bring anything for him too.

Also a form of cultural journalism.

I didn’t know anything. It is even worse, even worse, that Marius de Boer has died. And he is still the hero of western and western music. The fact that it is much more developed than the regional music in Groningen and Drenthe is at least partly due to that. He was the leading figure of Rebelje, around 1987, not the first Western-language band, but one with strong artistic pretensions. And they lived up to it with a series of strong records and a number of interesting theatrical productions. I also heard from a fellow editor, Dagblad van Het Noorden, that he too had bought those records, even though he did not live in the north at the time.

Please!

Furthermore, Marius de Boer had started a record label, Annex Distribution Company, 33 years earlier in 1990. Almost everyone in Friesland who makes CDs sells them through this marista. Or brought, because how this company was formed is still unclear. Anyway: Marius de Boer will be sorely missed.

If I know you a little, let me share a personal anecdote.

Their first cassette from 1987 contained a song that included the phrase ‘…..en hountsje sin houltsje off’, or ‘…and chopped off the little dog’s head’. A bizarre line in itself, but yes, Marius certainly wasn’t the first person to write as a songwriter. But I understood it in a slightly different way. I told Marius once just before a performance, and he immediately decided to change the song accordingly. “No moate gimme good rake”, he warned the audience, “now you have to listen carefully”. And then he sang: ‘…and keep it hantsje sin lltsje off’. Man, no head.

I am speechless

Glad we are still experiencing it.