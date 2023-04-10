who is allan in the movie and why ‘there is only one’?

The trailer for the movie Barbie, released last week, rocked the internet with the pink world of the world’s most famous doll.

A detail that left much of the intrigued audience was the existence of a character called Allancharacter played by Michael Cerain a universe inhabited by endless Barbies and Kens.

“Alexa, play my favorite song!” Meet the 4th generation of the device that is successful in sales worldwide. Click here to check .

Probably, rare will be the people who recognized the doll. turns out that this is one of the most elaborate and intelligent easter eggs: it is nothing more than a tribute live action fun a little piece of Mattel’s historic past.

Back in the 60s, the toy manufacturer created and tried to allan dollwhich, until then, was cast as Ken’s “best friend”.

As not everything in the Barbie world is flowers, the doll did not fall into the graces of consumers. In this way, poor old Allan was discontinued in 1964being considered a sales failure.

To get an idea of ​​the rarity, a Allan’s original doll (in excellent condition) was found costing no less than R$ 999.90 on the platform Shopee.

Thinking about all this, the live-action decided to launch Mattel’s rare character even as a way of satire, since the other dolls exist in several versions – and Allan was discontinued containing a single, failed version.

In the film, it is possible to expect that the character will be hilariously portrayed and must have scenes fun to boot guffaws from the public.

About the Barbie movie

The actress Margot Robbieknown for interpreting the harlequin in Suicide squadfrom the DC Extended Universe, stars in a movie very different from the world of superheroes and villains. She lives the most famous doll in the world, the Barbie, on a live-action about the toy.

The movie, which finally got off the groundis a project of years of the Mattel (owner of the rights to Barbie). Initially, talking to Sony, the idea was to cast Anne Hathaway in the lead role. The feature, however, only ended up working out in the hands of Warner.

“I am very honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendous positive impact on children and audiences around the world. I couldn’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros. and Mattel for bringing this film to the big screen.”said Margot Robbie when she announced that she would make the film, in 2019.

Another detail that ended up postponing productionagain, was the pandemic from Covid-19. Now, Barbie must reach the brazilian cinemas in July 19, 2023.

Check out the official synopsis and the trailer (dubbed in Portuguese):

“In the magical world of Barbies, “Barbieland”, all versions of Barbie live in harmony and without worries. However, one of the dolls (Margot Robbie) begins to realize that she doesn’t fit in like the others. After being expelled, Barbie and her faithful Ken (Ryan Gosling) – who decides to accompany the beloved – are placed in the real world and forced to struggle with the difficulties of not being just dolls anymore. In this “real world” adventure, Barbie discovers that beauty is within everyone..”

“Alexa, play my favorite song!” Meet the 4th generation of the device that is successful in sales worldwide. Click here to check .

Meet the controversial religious Barbies



Want to submit a list or article? (It can even become a video on the channel!) Click here!