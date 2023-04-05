Who is Allan, Michael Cera’s character?

Posters and trailer for Barbie have been revealed and feature the presence of Michael Cera

Barbie won publicity posters and trailer last Tuesday, 4. In addition to the protagonists Margot Robbie It is Ryan Gosling in the papers of Barbie It is Ken respectively, public can see the characterization of Michael Cera as Allan.

The feature film directed by Greta Gerwig will have several versions of the most famous dolls in the universe Barbiehowever, poster with Wax points out that there is only one Allan. After all, who is the character?

+++ READ MORE: Barbie: Trailer reveals John Cena in the cast

The doll was launched in 1964, as a friend of Ken. Its name is a tribute to the son-in-law of Ruth Handlerco-founder of Mattel. The fact of being able to wear the same clothes as Ken was one of the main attractions of the toy.

Allan has been discontinued as pointed out by the website The addiction. Its low popularity and existence of only one version produced by the company may be the reason why the phrase “there is only one Allan” appears on the poster for Michael Cera.

+++READ MORE: Elton John turns into Barbie doll in celebration of 45 years of historic show

Check out: