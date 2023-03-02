Who is Amoranth? Where is she from, where does she live, real name, photos, social media and how much money does she earn?

Amouranth

March 1, 2023 6:43 p.m.

After introducing themselves to the participants The Evening of Year 3where boxing duels will be seen between several streamers from different countries, but Who is Amoranth? Where does she live, how old is she, where is she from, photos, social media and how much money does he make.

In this guide, review all the information about this American streamer who has generated a lot of controversy for some of her content.

How old are you?

Amouranth fulfilled 29 years old.

Where you live?

Actually in houston, Texas, United States.

Full name

Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa was born on December 2, 1993 In HoustonTexas, USA. She was a cosplayer who liked to dress up and show off his creations. She started in the streamer world in 2016 by creating her channel twitch to publicize his costumes and how he made them.

Later, she began to make ASMR videos (Autonomous Meridian Sensory Response) of an erotic nature and the so-called Hot Tub (record herself bathing in a bikini or underwear next to some inflatable object in a bathtub). From then on, her career skyrocketed to add millions of followers.

At the moment, Amouranth It has 6.2 million followers on Twitch, and a few years ago it also joined the platform onlyfans. According to reports, earns 2 million dollars a year between both platforms. For its part, its YouTube channel has 971 thousand subscribers.

In the same way, he keeps doing live and playing titles like Overwatch 2, pokemon scarlet and purple Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 or the saga Just Dance.

Who is your boyfriend?

She doesn’t currently have a boyfriend. She is divorced and her ex-husband is called Nick Lee. In 2022, she accused him of emotional abuse, forcing her to broadcast because he threatened to kill her dogs and control her finances. She revealed that she was married in a broadcast of twitch while talking to her husband on the phone live. The video has since been removed from the channel, but the clips are still circulating online.

In some of them she is heard saying, “What are you saying?” You just said you were going to kill my dogs if I didn’t do a 24 hour broadcast.”

Finally, she was able to recover her social networks and bank accounts from the hands of her ex-husband.

Photos

Amouranth opened his Only Fans account



Amouranth wants to raise a lot of money to build an enclosure for the care of animals.



According to reports, he earns two million dollars a year.



Amouranth loves cosplay.



Who is he going to face in the Year 3 Revelry?

She will fight against the Spanish Mayichi.

social media accounts

Instagram: amouranthoffical

Twitter: @Amouranth

Youtube: @Amouranth

Twitch: Amouranth

Weight and height

How tall is: 1.65 meters

How much you weigh: 53 kilos or 116 pounds