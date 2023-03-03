Who is Caroline Trentini, model who was featured at New York Fashion Week

elba krissi Elba Kriss – https://istoe.com.br/autor/elba-kriss/ 03/03/2023 – 9:30 am Share

Caroline Trentini’s schedule is quite busy. Last month, the Brazilian supermodel was featured at New York Fashion Week, in the US, when she shone on shows for Michael Kors, Altuzarra and Brandon Maxwell. Afterwards, she flew to London, England, for more commitments. Mother of Bento, nine years old, and Benoah, six years old, the result of her union with photographer Fabio Bartelt, Carol does not see the travel marathon as a problem. “I’m 35 years old, almost 21 in my career. I’ve always tried to balance my professional and personal life. I think one thing reflects directly on the other. For that, I have a support network, especially my husband”, she told ISTOÉ. She lives one of the best moments of her career. “I am really happy. I work with nice people, I have a wonderful family and I manage to dedicate my time to these two worlds”. Her life motto is the search for harmony: “The better professional I am, the better mother I will be. I recharge at home.”

For a good cause

With a tour scheduled for Brazil, the Portuguese singer Salvador Sobral counts the days to visit São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Considered one of the most important European musicians of the new generation, the winner of the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest will perform in Ilhabela, on the north coast of São Paulo. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to a good cause: “It will be a benefit show on behalf of the victims of the rains in the region”, stated Sobral. “Anyone who knows me knows how important I consider singing in Brazil, since Brazilian music is the most relevant in my construction as a performer.” Sobral’s performance will take place at Teatro Vermelhos, in Ilhabela, on March 11. All proceeds from the show will be donated to the Ilhabela Social Fund and the NGO Médicos da Terra.

Free, light and loose

One of the highlights of Carnival was seeing Reynaldo Gianecchini loose at Camarote Bar Brahma, at the Anhembi Sambadrome, in São Paulo. The actor enjoyed the Parade of Champions at dawn and did not hesitate to answer the journalists on duty: after all, does the heartthrob throw himself into flirting? “Always,” he snapped. The party served to unwind before the next job. On March 9, the artist debuts the show A Herança, in São Paulo. Inspired by the LGBTQIA+ theme, the piece is of special importance to Giane. “It was necessary to enter this world, for the first time, with a magnifying glass”, he admitted. And he concluded: “I never went to gay bars and clubs. I didn’t feel part of the community, although I was always very empathetic. Now I understand the importance of banding together to fight for our very existence.”

the recipe for success

Praised by critics, the series Santo Maldito, from Star+ streaming, conquered the public with a good combination of drama and suspense. In the plot, Felipe Camargo plays an atheist teacher who becomes a religious leader after supposedly performing a miracle. Director Gustavo Bonafé celebrates the success: “There are more Brazilian productions because of the streamings, and their quality has also grown”, he assesses. In the cast, Ana Flávia Cavalcanti, Bárbara Luz and Augusto Madeira act in breathtaking sequences. Bonafé delivers the recipe: “The series has constant twists, with radical changes in the plot. This is good for the audience as it generates interest and makes the audience more and more involved with the characters.”

Stumble but don’t fall

Thrilled to win the statuette for Best Actress for the series George & Tammy, Jessica Chastain tripped and almost fell on stage at the SAG Awards. It was just a scare in the midst of her moment of glory. In her acceptance speech, she was applauded as she praised her colleagues who are starting their careers. “Our mind is powerful. We are who our thoughts shape. Go ahead, I look forward to working with you one day,” she said. Next week, the actress will return to Broadway, where she is showing Uma Casa de Bonecas. At 45 years old, empowered and successful, the star is getting more and more mature. “I don’t feel as much need to prove myself,” she declared. “Ten years ago, I suffered from imposter syndrome, which is something many women experience. Now I feel like I’m home.”

Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend

The queue moves for everyone – even for Brad Pitt. The 59-year-old actor is about to go public with his relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, 30. The two have been getting to know each other better since November, when they were seen together in the front row of a U2 concert in the US. Then they traveled to Mexico, when she was photographed by the paparazzi topless. The relationship is serious and, according to friends, he has already introduced the children of his marriage to Angelina Jolie. Ines was married to actor Paul Wesley until 2022 and had not yet made the divorce official. The paperwork was only signed in February. Good news for Pitt: now the designer is officially… single.