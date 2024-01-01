Who is Crown Prince Frederick, who will soon become the new King of Denmark?

(CNN) — He has been known as the Crown Prince of Denmark since the age of three, but on Sunday he will leave Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen as King Frederick X, the sovereign of Europe’s oldest monarchy.

The royal transition in Denmark began just a few weeks ago with Queen Margaret II’s announcement on New Year’s Eve of her intention to step down in early 2024. News that Frederick’s hugely popular mother, the world’s only reigning queen, would abdicate. The throne shocked Danes throughout the country.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, Margaret became Europe’s longest-reigning monarch. The couple had a reputation for being very close, and it was believed that the Danish head of state considered his role, like that of his distant cousin. Becoming a job for life.

However, it appears the 83-year-old monarch has changed his mind and will abdicate just 52 years after occupying the throne. So who is the future King of Denmark and what kind of king will he be?

a rebellious teenager

Although the Danish monarchy dates back more than 1,000 years, its members currently have a limited role under the country’s constitution. The Danes are extremely proud of their royal family and the king plays an important ambassadorial role.

“It’s extremely popular. Polls have shown very solid support from the Danish people,” Birgitte Borup, culture editor of the Danish newspaper Berlingske, told CNN. “Queen Margaret is serving the monarchy on a silver platter.”

Borup said that Frederick would be “a different kind of king”, one who is “down to earth and interested in sports, whereas his mother is more culturally distinguished.” He added that “his main challenge may be his way with words,” as “he is not known for his style in front of a crowd.”

Born in 1968, Frederick is the first child of Margaret and her late husband, Prince Henry, who died in 2018. His given name was chosen in accordance with Danish royal tradition, in which the heir apparent was called Frederick or Christian. His only brother, Prince Joachim, was born in 1969.

It was not easy for the shy young prince to grow up in the public eye. He received his primary education at Krebs Skole, an elite private school in Copenhagen, and then went to a boarding school in Normandy, France. Federico felt uncomfortable with the media attention and was concerned about his fate. In the early 90s, many saw him as the “party prince” with his fondness for fast cars.

Time spent at Aarhus University helped restore his reputation and in 1995 he became the first member of Danish royalty to receive a master’s degree. His political science studies included a year abroad at Harvard, where he enrolled under the pseudonym Frederick Henrikson, named after his father.

While living in the United States, Federico—who also speaks fluent French, English, and German—earned his diplomatic status by serving in Denmark’s Mission to the United Nations for several months in 1994. He was later posted to Paris for a year as First Secretary. of the Danish Embassy in 1998.

Frederick of Denmark, an accomplished athlete

Federico also received extensive military training in all three branches of the Danish military, most notably in the elite Frogman Navy Corps, where he received the nickname “Pingo” (Penguin).

Apart from being a respected military man, he has proven to be a keen and extremely capable athlete. Over the years, he has run several marathons – in Copenhagen, Paris and New York – and in 2013 he became the first royal to compete in an Ironman, finishing with a time of 10:45:32.

He was also a member of the International Olympic Committee between 2009 and 2021 and in 2000, he participated in a four-month, 2,795 km dog sled expedition through Northern Greenland, an autonomous region of Denmark.

Federico also gained popularity in his home country through his Royal Run initiative. Launched in 2018 to mark its 50th birthday, the sporting challenge has since grown to become one of the largest running events in the country, with over 80,000 participants each year.

Like his British counterpart, King Charles III, he has also become a great environmentalist. Since Copenhagen hosted the COP15 climate talks in 2009, it has been strongly committed to highlighting the threats of climate change and promoting Denmark’s role in a green future.

Danish royalty experts say that although Frederick is popular with the public, he will face challenges once he ascends the throne, which will make him king and head of state of Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Historian Lars Hovbke Sorensen says, “Crown Prince Frederick is a far more informal man than his mother.” “If it wants to maintain widespread support for the monarchy, in future it also needs to attract more Danes who are not interested in sports by showing interest in other subjects.”

Similarly, Danish royal writer Trine Willeman told CNN that “First and foremost, Federico has to prove that he can do more than just play.”

The former royal correspondent and author of the family’s unauthorized biography “1015 Copenhagen” reported that “although he has said publicly for years that he already feels comfortable with his future role, deep down There also remains a doubt.” Many Danes will have to overcome this, no matter how popular it is.

meeting opportunities

Federico left his single days behind when he met Australian sales executive Mary Elizabeth Donaldson. The couple met in a bustling Sydney pub in 2000, when the Crown Prince was in Australia to attend the 2000 Summer Olympics. According to the story, Mary did not realize that the event was being held that night. Seduced by a member of the royal family.

Four years later, the couple married in a lavish ceremony in Copenhagen Cathedral in the presence of kings, queens and honored guests, attended by millions of people around the world.

They now have four children: 18-year-old Christian, who will become the new Prince of Denmark after his father ascends the throne, 16-year-old Isabella, and 13-year-old twins Vincent and Josephine. The couple have tried to give their children a more informal education than Federico, sending them to ordinary public schools.

Speaking to CNN ahead of her Ruby Jubilee in 2012, marking her 40th year on the Danish throne, Queen Margaret expressed her admiration for her daughter-in-law: “I have great confidence in her. We have a very good relationship, sweet.” relationship.”

And common Danes have also embraced the future Queen Mary, who has been praised for her decency and commitment to social work.

Willeman describes him as “the driving force behind Frederick” and calls his transformation from commoner to beloved royal “remarkable and impressive”.

Royal experts point to many of the future queen’s priorities over the past few years, such as her work in mental health and the fight against bullying and loneliness through her foundation. He explained: “I would go so far as to say that the way Mary has used her royal platform to champion issues and spread awareness has paved the way for people like the Princess of Wales.”

According to Borup, he will be “the greatest asset to the monarchy” in the years to come.

He said, “She was not born into royalty, but one could say she was. She carries herself with great grace and is a wonderful representative of the Danish nation.” “She’s always been known to be well-dressed and has done very important work like shining a light on domestic violence.”

“When Mary and Frederick met in Australia, it was often said that she was lucky to meet a fairy tale prince. I think time has shown that he was even luckier.”