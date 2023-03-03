who is Kai Cenat, the 21-year-old streamer who broke the subscriber record

American streamer and youtuber kai cenat broke the subscription record this week twitchthe platform owned by Amazon.

The mark was at 283,066 users, reached by Ludwig Ahgrenand this young man of only 21 years surpassed it reaching the huge figure of 305,000 subscribers.

Ludwig previously held the record for the most Twitch subscribers, reaching a peak of 283,000 viewers during a continuous stream in April 2021.

Kai Cenat, the new “king” of Twitch

In 2018 Cenat began to publish content on YouTube, although his career as an influencer had begun years ago through Instagram. A couple of years ago he wanted join the twitch streams and broke into the platform with the intention of breaking any subscription record.

In recent months, the 2001-born content creator has rubbed shoulders with the most popular streamers in North America, allowing him to become known and reach a broader audience.

It has been over the past week when the streamer broke the record for active subscriptions, which seems to indicate that Kai Cenat could soon become one of the great American Internet personalities.

Generally Cenat plays live at Grand Theft Auto Vthe famous game from the Rockstar Games company, as well as chatting with his followers, who pay between 5 and 25 dollars to subscribe to his content on Twitch.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, one of the most famous on Twitch.

Since his arrival on the platform, this young man did not take long to break the records of great streamers such as Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Ludwig Ahgren. Her fame crossed the screens and has allowed her to participate in a music video for rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

“This has been the hardest thing in my life and I’m glad we did it. We did it,” Kai Cenat said Tuesday. Laura Lee, Twitch’s chief content officer, recently commented that it’s “exciting to see Kai and her community make waves and be seen. We can’t wait to see what they create together next.”

Streamers with the most subscribers on Twitch

Felix Lengyel, aka xQC, on Twitch.

With the success of Kai Cenat, the list among the personalities of the Twitch platform with the most subscribers was reconfigured.

the canadian Felix Lengyelknown worldwide as xQc, is now in second place with 69,631 paying to watch him play Overwatch or the brand new Hogwarts Legacy that captivates fans of the books and movies of Harry Potter.

Hasanabi, the third most subscribed streamer.

While the third on the podium is the streamer of Turkish origin Hasan “Hasanabi” Piker (62,279) who usually reacts to playing a wide variety of video games live, including the tactical shooter Valorant, and discusses politics from a socialist perspective.

Among Spanish-speaking streamers, Ibai Llanos Garatea, popularly known as Ibai, ranks sixth in the top 10 on the Amazon platform. With 43,513 subscribers, the double winner of the “Streamer of the Year” award surpasses Brazilian Charles de Gaulle “Gaules” who is dedicated to Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

With information from La Vanguardia.