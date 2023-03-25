Who is Kate Bishop in Hawkeye? origin and importance

The Marvel universe is full of heroes, there are so many that we end up not being able to follow their stories. The Hawkeye Archer series was released in 2021 by Disney Plus and, in addition to the captivating story, introduced an important character: Kate Bishop. In this publication, we tell a little about its origin and importance in the stories.

With the launch of the series of one of the original avengers, several rumors began to emerge regarding possible new arcs and characters. In one of their first teasers, Marvel revealed the addition of Kate Bishop to their cinematic universe. Finally, it was revealed that actress Hailee Steinfeld would be responsible for the role.

During the course of the series, Hawkeye basically serves as a mentor to the new character. Thus, an important passing of the baton between the two heroes was quite evident, especially for the future of the franchise in cinema. But after all, what is the origin and importance of Kate Bishop?

Kate Bishop’s first appearance

In 2005, Marvel Comics’ Young Avengers #1 was released and we had the heroine’s first appearance. Created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung, she is known for being a representative of this young group of Avengers. She was the first woman to use the codename Gavião Arqueiro, in English “Hawkeye” has no gender distinction.

At first, her equipment was made from scraps she found in the destroyed Avengers Mansion. Her uniform consisted of items from Hawkeye and the Harpy. Thus, like Clint Barton, she has no genetic powers or enhancements.

Among its main features, we have:

Archery master;

fencing skills;

Experienced in martial arts;

Holds several modified arrows.

Importance of the character Kate Bishop

Kate Bishop’s main importance is being one of the founders of the Young Avengers. Also, among his most famous love affairs is one of the best friends in the neighborhood, Miles Morales. Finally, the character was also in several important arcs, such as Civil War and Secret Invasion.