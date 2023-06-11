Who Is Kim Kardashian’s New Mystery Man She Calls ‘Fred’?

from the new episode of kardashian Turns out there’s a new man is the life of Kim KardashianBut hardly anyone knows who he is. This new flame is now forming, thanks to Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Fred Designated.

who’s fred, the new one mystery man From Kim Kardashian?

The man in question was already mentioned in an episode of the latest season of the series during dinner with Kim and Scott, Scott asks Kim about her love life And they talk about how hard it is for Kim to love casual flirting to enjoy.

Then Kim shared that she recently went New York It was because his friends wanted him to meet someone. And of all places she met this man at a restaurant where he and former pete davidson Prefers to have private dinners.

,it is like, my place because they have a private space Downstairs,” Kim questioned about the restaurant. The next day rumors abounded that Kim and Pete were dating again, so she “went to the restaurant with”Fred,

“Pete is probably thinking, Oh, I know what she’s doing,” Kim told Scott, laughing. Scott said, “I’m not even going to ask you who it is, so let’s call this guy Fred,” and Kim’s new crush’s nickname was born. ,drop dead fredKim replied.

you have to love Scott, because he kept asking: ‘does it meet the standards, Kim answered in the affirmative to that question “Oh, so meets the standards, However, she clarifies later in the episode that the relationship is not (yet) serious. “Of course you learn from every situation and one thing I learned from my previous relationship (with Pete Davidson, Ed) is that the media was so quick to make me feel like I was a serious relationship Was.’

Beyond that, Kim is keeping her options open, as she then shares with Scott: “I don’t want to date just one person.” However, the producers of the series seem to be convinced that she is already at some forward stage with Fred, as we also see in the episode that she is texting Fred and one of the producers yells ‘two years, my ass‘, referring to Kim’s intentions after her divorce from West, but also after a two-year break-up with Pete Lonely to live.

Well, then the question remains: who is Fred? So all we know by now is that he lives up to Kim’s standards, but the star may reveal more in upcoming episodes of the series.



kardashian Can be seen on Disney+ in the Netherlands.