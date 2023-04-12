Who is Millie Bobby Brown’s fiancé

Actress, who became famous for ‘Stranger Things’ got engaged at 19
Photo: Playback/ Instagram: @milliebobbybrown
Actress Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’, has announced that she is engaged to Jake Bongiovi. And the last name already gives clues about the boy’s family… (01/07)
Photo: Playback/ Instagram: @jakebongiovi
Jake is the third child of four children of musician Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi. He has three siblings: Stephanie, Jesse and Romeo. Jake is 20 years old, a year older than Millie. (02/07)
Photo: Playback/ Instagram: @jakebongiovi
The two took over dating in November 2021, when they appeared together at a gala event. According to her, the couple met on Instagram. (07/03)
Photo: Playback/ Instagram: @milliebobbybrown
According to Glamor magazine, Jake has no interest in following in his father’s footsteps. In art, he describes himself as an actor and producer. (04/07)
Photo: Playback/ Instagram: @jakebongiovi
Despite the self-description, Jake’s resume as an actor is still short. He was in an episode of ‘Stranger Things,’ in which he and his girlfriend appeared at a roller skating rink. (05/07)
Photo: Playback/ Instagram: @jakebongiovi
At just 15 years old, Jake helped coordinate a national strike calling for control measures to prevent school shootings across the United States. (06/07)
Photo: Playback/ Instagram: @jakebongiovi
Photo: Playback/ Instagram: @milliebobbybrown