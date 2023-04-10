Who is Taylor Swift’s ex? Actor lived romance in secret and inspired songs

Joe Alwyn has inspired Taylor Swift songs and made a career in the art world

After more than six years of dating and rumors of a possible marriage, the relationship between Taylor Swift (33) and Joe Alwyn (32) came to an end, according to Entertainment Tonight magazine. In addition to gaining fame for being another of the singer’s iconic boyfriends, the British actor lived the beginning of the romance in secret, has served as an inspiration for the blonde’s songs and also made a career in the artistic world.

Joe Alwyn has starred in productions alongside names like Emma Stone (34), Bella Ramsey (19) and Margot Robbie (32), who will incarnate the Barbie on the big screen in July 2023. In one of his most recent productions, the ex of Taylor Swift lived a forbidden romance like Nick, in the polyamorous plot of Coversas Among Friends. In another love story, he played a mysterious businessman who falls in love while in danger during the 1980s, in Stars at Noon.

The secret romances, however, did not remain only in the fictional roles of Joe Alwyn. Since 2017, he has been in a romantic relationship with Taylor Swift, but the union was only revealed to the public after much speculation from fans. Between snapshots of photographers and tracks in the singer’s songs, the actor spoke publicly of the discreet union only in 2019.

During the relationship, Joe Alwyn demonstrated other artistic talents besides acting. He served as inspiration for numerous hits by the singer on the albums lover It is Reputationas well as co-wrote two songs by folklore, along with the then beloved. After more than six years of dating and rumors of a possible marriage, the British actor’s romance with Taylor Swift came to an end this year, but the two remain friendly, according to Entertainment Tonight magazine.

