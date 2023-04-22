Who is the best Minecraft youtuber?

In the BBC series ‘The World According to Philomena Cunk’, the comedian who gives the show its name talks to a religious expert who asks “Which is better: the Bible or the Koran?”. In a comical tone, the episode ends when the expert makes a face of circumstances, just before giving an answer, and the result is funny. All the fun that, for some, YouTube has taken away by responding to that ‘who is the best Minecraft content creator’. More or less…

The debate was opened a few weeks ago, based on a joke from the april fools (the Anglo-Saxon Innocent Saints) that Google spent on Dream. Through a letter, the computer giant claimed “to be in the process of buying Minecraft” because they think -correctly- that YouTube was “very important for the extreme growth” of the game. Thinking of “raising its potential to new levels”, the company wanted to “enlist the help of content creators”And that’s when it all started to unravel.

“We have selected you to be the CEO and Head of International Relations of Minecraft“says the letter from YouTube, accompanied by trophies and a lot of praise. “We believe that your creativity, innovation and leadership are skills that make you the perfect candidate for that role.” In case it needs to be clarified, the thing about Google buying Minecraft is trola.

The fact that Dream put the video on their networks was a source of laughter for their millions of followers, but also of controversy For those who jump easily. This is the case of CalioIsCoolio, who posed a dilemma that was highly supported by networks: “Let me clarify, does YouTube give the 30 million button to Dream but don’t give it to vegettawho does a lot have 30 million?

The lunge comes when he suggests that there is “difference in treatment of a Spanish creator compared to an American”, which reminds once again how difficult it is to make humor in the 21st century. YouTube clearly wanted to make fun of Dream, and incidentally recognize an effort to publicize an already old game to which he has dedicated more than half his life.

That Vegetta has been at it for decades? Well it’s true. That he doesn’t have the button that Dream was given? It’s also true. What is an unforgivable injustice and a reminder of how Hispanics are oppressed by a tyrannical corporation with obvious preferences towards certain races? This, que?





The button of this matter is not the YouTube one, but the drama button that they so easily activate and deactivate random voices that are heard on the networks, with people wanting to join a cause that does not exist. I imagine a crisis cabinet at the Mountain View headquarters, wondering whether to put out a statement apologizing for a joke that could be interpreted as being racist?

But in the end there was no such press release because, let’s face it, it would be giving wings to bullshit like a piano. I dare to calculate that in less than a month we will have a similar controversy, with identical indignation and the same result. do we bet?