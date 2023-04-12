Who is the Brazilian fan that was noticed by Adam Levine, from Maroon 5 | went viral

Brazilian fan receives tribute from Adam Levine, from Maroon 5, in concert

“That was the best day of my life.” the brazilian fan Renato Bodemana graphic designer, did not hide his emotion when he was recognized by none other than Adam Levineof maroon 5this Saturday night, 1/4, during another of the band’s tour shows in Las Vegas.

The video, which is going viral on social media, shows the singer extolling the young man’s energy and thanking the band for their support.

1 of 3 Adam Levine recognizes a Brazilian fan — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Adam Levine recognizes a Brazilian fan — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“There’s nothing like these Brazilian fans, they are the best and they make us feel good, and having that energy here tonight, it didn’t go unnoticed, we love you and we appreciate you,” said Adam from the stage.

See the moment! 👇

“I almost fainted when Adam Levine called me. I’ll still need years to recover 😂 but I feel honored to represent the Brazilian fanbase and give them all the energy!!!”, Renato wrote on social media.

Who is the fan that got noticed by Adam Levine?

Renato Bodeman, 37, from Pernambuco, is a graphic designer and art director. He was born in Recife, but has lived in Austin, Texas, for five years.

Whether in Brazil or the United States, Bodeman never misses an opportunity to see Maroon 5 live on stage.

“Yesterday was the 28th concert I went to. The first was at Rock In Rio 2011 and, since then, I always try to go to all their shows in Brazil. But since I moved here, I decided to go here too! I always I try to organize a tribute for the band when they go to Brazil”, he told gshow.

Fan who is a fan face any perrengue to stay close to the idol. Has Bodeman ever gone through a dare to see Adam Levine and company?

“Is it worth spending four hours under a downpour, just not to lose a place in line?”, he recalled.

2 of 3 Renato Bodeman poses with a member of Maroon 5 — Photo: Personal Archive Renato Bodeman poses with a member of Maroon 5 — Photo: Personal Archive