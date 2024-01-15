after questioning Cuban mercenary captured by Ukrainian armyThere are many people who wonder who is that young man from Guantanamo who answers to the name frank dario,

CyberCuba Searched social media and found three Facebook profiles in the name of Frank Dario Jarosso ManfugaA musician affiliated with the Danza Libre company, resident in Guantanamo, and industrial engineer with academic training.

Screenshot Facebook / Frank Dario Jarosso Manfuga

Jarose Manfuga’s physical similarity to the Cuban man recently captured in the Marinca region, as well as the data provided during his interrogation, lead us to believe that this is the same person.

A graduate of the University of Guantanamo and with single marital status, Jarosé Manfuga was born on 6 September 1989 in that city in eastern Cuba. during interrogation Cuban mercenaries He revealed that he has joined the Russian Army troops since January 16 last.

Facebook/Frank Dario Jarosso Manfuga

As he explained, he was contacted by other Cubans living in Russia, who told him that the Russians were looking for people “to work in construction.” In return, they offered him a contract of 250,000 rubles per month (over $2,700 per month) and Russian nationality. Frank Dario accepted and ended up on the front line captured by the Ukrainians.

“We never knew we would have to go to war, do you understand me? We had come to do masonry work. They gave us a contract in Russian, which we couldn’t understand… When you realize it, you’re shooting into a bunker,” said the mercenary, while noting that “here The Cubans coming have no military training.”

Facebook/Frank Dario Jarosso Manfuga

Born two months before the fall of the Berlin Wall and exposed to world events official media And this Cuban regime propagandaThis young Cuban, placed in the service of the Kremlin, had no idea where he was going, nor the implications of his actions.

driven by poverty And because of the need for money, Frank Dario did not die by any miracle. Other Cuban mercenaries have lost their lives in the Ukrainian war, The fate of this prisoner of war is unknown, although the Ukrainians have stated on several occasions that all captured mercenaries will be subject to military trial. which can have fatal consequences,

Facebook/Frank Dario Jarosso Manfuga

In late December, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army confirmed the capture of Marinka by Russian forces. According to Europa PressCommander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzny said that Ukrainian forces defended the city “street by street” and under trenches “block by block” for almost two years, and the method by which the Russians attempted to capture the city. The same was applied to Bakhmut (bombarded until it was converted into ash).

A month after the fall, Frank Dario arrived in Marinka, a Ukrainian territory now occupied by the Russians. However, two months later, the Cuban mercenary was captured by Ukrainian troops.