Who is the mystery champion of LoL in the missions of the 2023 season?

We tell you about all the missions of the 2023 season of League of Legends, and to which champion each one refers.

The new 2023 season began in League of Legends, and players will be receiving new content to celebrate its start. Among the new that was launched were Mystery Champion Quests, an event that brings objectives and daily rewards.

Until next January 24, every day players will have nine missions in total to complete. In all of them you have to fulfill certain tasks, in addition to recognizing which champion it is in each of them. Here we tell you everything you need to know:

LoL – January 11 Mission Mystery Champion

Here the clue we have is the phrase “I’m on the edge of infinity“. As you may have noticed, it references Xerath in the “Brink of Infinity” video. All you need to do is use the Wizard in one match to get the reward: a Yasuo Champion Shard and a 2023 Season Starter Icon.

LoL – January 12 Mission Mystery Champion

The second mission has the phrase “However, I’m not afraid of the dark“. The champion who is cited is a Yasuoso you will have to use it to receive a fragment of Zed and 1,500 blue essence.

LoL – January 13 Mission Mystery Champion

Then we have as a clue “What lies beyond the wrapped path?“, which refers to Zed, since it is one of his phrases. Playing with that champion will give us a Sejuani shard as a reward, so the pattern begins to be drawn that this will be the next mystery champion.

LoL – January 14 Mission Mystery Champion

Indeed, we realize that with the track “Trust nothing but my strength“The identity of sejuani as the mystery champion of this quest. This gives us a fragment of Pantheon as a reward.

LoL – January 15 Mission Mystery Champion

“I’ve found my limit a thousand times and I keep pushing” is the phrase that is given as a clue in the fifth mission of this event at the beginning of the season. It is from Pantheonand we will have to use it to receive a fragment of Wukong.

LoL – January 16 Mission Mystery Champion

Here the pattern continues and we find that “every mistake, a lesson” is the phrase used in the sixth mission of LoL. It refers to Wukongand using it will give us a fragment of Aatrox as a reward.

LoL – January 17 Mission Mystery Champion

The clue for this mission is “I will teach them to fear me“, and as the previous reward indicated, it is about Aatrox the character that we should use. In this case they will give us a fragment of Yorick for completing it.

LoL – January 18 Mission Mystery Champion

For the penultimate mission we see that “I’ll become what I’m meant to be” is the phrase that is used as a clue, and this in effect refers to Yorick. He will give us a fragment of Katarina as a reward, so surely the last mission is a phrase from him, and we will have to use it to complete it.