Who is this Indian billionaire who invited Beyoncé and Rihanna to his children’s wedding?

The world’s 9th richest man, Mukesh Ambani, invited Rihanna to come and sing at his son’s bridal shower. Already in 2018, she asked singer Beyoncé to lend her voice during the celebrations before her daughter’s wedding!

Mukesh Ambani is not a forgiving man. The owner of a net worth of over $16 billion, the world’s 9th and Asia’s richest man has a habit of spoiling his children without refusing to give them anything. In 2018, the founder of Reliance Industries, a conglomerate specializing in petrochemicals, financial services and telecommunications, had already called on Beyoncé to sing during his daughter Isha’s pre-wedding party with Anand Piramal. The extravagant celebrations cost him a modest sum of $100 million. On the occasion, the American superstar gave a private concert in the presence of Hillary Clinton, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and James Murdoch.

This March 1, 2024, Mukesh Ambani, aged 66, once again pulled out all the stops for the pre-wedding of his son Anant, who will marry Radhika Merchant next July. The chairman of the oil and telecommunications giant invited Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, as well as several Bollywood stars, but also Rihanna, to Jamnagar in the west of India. The Barbados singer, who has not released an album since 2016, sang for 90 minutes.

As shown in the video posted on the social network, the 36-year-old star, who had not been on stage since the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023, took to the stage accompanied by her dancers and a tailor-made decoration. According to India Today website, he was paid around $9 million. Wearing a semi-transparent lime green dress, she performed 19 songs, including bitch better take my money, Work, all of the lights Or diamonds, Their concert included fireworks and marked only the beginning of the festivities that would take place in four months!