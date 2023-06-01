Who replaces Strome at Rock Werchter? Why Foo Fighters Is Almost Impossible And Lana Del Rey Is Possible

No Strome at Rock Werchter this year: The Brussels maestro recently announced that his body, and especially his mind, is refusing to serve. Until there’s no white smoke billowing out of the rotisserie, we have no choice but to guess who will replace it. Let it be that HUMO is very good at it. James, your contender for the headliner spot!

‘Easiest’ option: set towards the end of the second cast Strome Slide and look for a smaller replacement. Stormzy usually stood in front of the Brussels hero on the main stage and already proved at Glastonbury that he can put on a headliner show, Charlotte White could make up for his set at Pukkelpop, which was plagued by technical problems, and Iggy Pop Now in The Barn, but builds up to a bigger stage just as easily.



Charlotte de Witte sculpture stephan temmermann

don’t expect it



Imagine Dragons, Mumford & Sons, Royal Blood… all experienced headliners at our big festivals, but a look at their tour schedules tells us they won’t be available at Werchter this year. For example, Royal Blood plays in Bordeaux that evening and Mumford & Sons’ tour officially begins two days later.

king of leon Werchter may be at it for the eighth (!) time, but the group has no European shows scheduled in the weeks before and after. also the fourth way of Foo Fighterswho are releasing their new album ‘But Here We Are’ this week seems impossible to us, unless they Dave Grohl & Co to break into their US tour for one show. Pearl Jam With no shows in June and July, they will only hit the road again in the US in August. Gorillaz Not even before September. Other potential headliners already have Belgium stops this summer, such as war on drugs (Living is life), Kendrick Lamar (Les Ardentes) and guns N Roses (hay doll).

Robbie Williams headlines Pinkpop, two weeks before Rock Werchter and a good indicator of what traditionally Herman Schurmans In store, no cat believes he’ll squeeze that show in between concerts in Croatia and Greece. lizzo There is nothing to do on June 29, but on the day before and after. To perform for three days in a row and break and set up your grand pop show twice in the meantime is – with all due respect – an impossible task. and for those who hope for him fred again.., skrillex And four tt Will reprise his trio set from Coachella: Skrillex Plays at the Eurocaneise Festival in France on 29 July.



Foo Fighters Image Danny Clinch

it’s possible



Lana Del Rey is one of the favorites to replace Strome. He’s at Glastonbury the weekend before Rock Werchter and doesn’t need to be in Canada until a week after. This will only be his second visit to Werchter, after the 2012 edition.

manskin also plays at Glastonbury and is not expected to return to the stage in home Italy until July 16. A detour through Leuven can be the perfect dress rehearsal.

Metallica had already played at Rock Werchter the previous year, but their latest record ’72 Seasons’ was not released yet. The band plays for Werchter in Stockholm for two weeks and should have enough time after their Belgium show to head to the United States for the next part of their tour.



metallica amsterdam image brunopress

Lewis Capaldi Plays on 28 June in Switzerland and 1 July in Wales. Scotland’s friendly hit machine could take on Rock Werchter on June 29.

deuceBecause why not? Tom Berman And his band is already on stage at Live Is Live, four days into their new record ‘How to Replace It’ tour, but on June 29 they have time and Rock Werchter remains an institution. Replacing the biggest Belgian pop star with the biggest Belgian rock band, wouldn’t it be cool?

